De'Shawn Rucker’s Pro Day Showcase Changed His NFL Draft Outlook

USF cornerback De'Shawn Rucker is a competitive defensive back in the 2026 NFL Draft. He transferred to the program from Tennessee in 2024 and notched 100 tackles in two seasons. Rucker impressed NFL teams at Pro Day, where he ran a 4.38 and leaped a 10-foot-8 broad jump and 37-inch vertical.

Rucker recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Rucker discussed thriving at USF, playing through the hands of wide receivers, which teams attended his pro day showcase, playing nickel cornerback, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: USF CB De'Shawn Rucker Is Physical & Competitive

JM: You really found your footing at USF after transferring to the program from Tennessee. You had 100 tackles in two seasons with the Bulls. You must have felt vindicated, like yeah, I knew I could play at this level.

De’Shawn Rucker: I managed to start a few games at Tennessee. I remember my first start was against Alabama. We actually won that game! I always knew I could play at a high level. I just had to wait my time.

I had to go elsewhere [to USF] to find that opportunity. I appreciate everybody at Tennessee. I loved my time with the program. Going to USF, I felt like I found my footing and played my best football.

I became more confident with each passing year at USF.

JM: That makes total sense. You also had 12 pass breakups in two seasons. What is it about your game that makes you so competitive at the catch point?

De’Shawn Rucker: I’m not the tallest cornerback, but I play with no fear. I’m very aggressive when playing through the ball, when playing through the hands of a receiver. That’s a very important skill of mine.

I’m always trying to play the ball. I’m very competitive at the catch point. I also love coming downhill and making tackles. I’m an aggressive player who loves to play forward. I play bigger than most people realize.

JM: You’re fun to watch on tape. You recently participated in Pro Day. What was the experience like? What were some of your numbers?

De’Shawn Rucker: I ran a 4.38 in the 40 yard dash. I posted 18 reps on the bench press. I had a 10-foot-8 broad jump and a 37-inch vertical. I was very satisfied with the performance. It was a great experience.

It was a fun environment. I’m learning how to be a pro. I’m taking better care of my body through diet and nutrition. I’m willing to do whatever it takes.

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back De'Shawn Rucker (28) during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

JM: It was a terrific Pro Day performance. Is De’Shawn Rucker a man or zone coverage cornerback? Which do you prefer, or have more experience with?

De’Shawn Rucker: I can honestly play both man and zone coverage. We primarily played man coverage at USF though. We were a man-heavy defense.

JM: Have you met with any NFL teams lately? Did you have any pro day meetings, in-person visits, or Zoom interviews?

De’Shawn Rucker: I have a local day workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I’ve also been in contact with the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, and a few others.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their NFL Draft picks on De’Shawn Rucker?

De’Shawn Rucker: You’re going to get a dog who works hard on a daily basis. I’m always ready and willing to prove myself on the field. I’m going to be a smart, versatile player.

I’m capable of playing every position in the defensive backfield. I played free safety, boundary cornerback, and nickel corner at USF. I can move around and contribute.

I also have a lot of experience on special teams.