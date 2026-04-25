DeShon Singleton is NFL Draft's Day 3 Safety Teams Can’t Afford to Miss

Nebraska safety DeShon Singleton is a versatile and athletic defensive prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Singleton tested incredibly well throughout the pre-draft process. That convinced teams that he's capable of playing a traditional safety role at the next level. He leaped a 39-inch vertical and ran a 4.5 at 6-3, 205 pounds. That's impressive athleticism, with near 33-inch arms and 10-inch hands.

Singleton recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Singleton discussed impressing scouts at Pro Day and the NFL Combine, playing traditional safety roles, his love and admiration for Nebraska, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Don't Sleep On Nebraska Safety DeShon Singleton

JM: You put together two really nice seasons at Nebraska in 2024-25. You totaled 141 tackles, seven pass breakups, and three interceptions. Talk to me about preparing to play a bigger role and taking advantage of your opportunity. You spent your first few seasons at Nebraska in a reserve spot.

DeShon Singleton: I just knew my development wasn’t over. I was developing behind the scenes at the D-I level. I just kept my head down and went to work. I knew I’d perform once my number got called. I always stayed ready for my opportunity.

Like you said, I was a rotational player that first season. I had to keep a good mindset. I ended up starting that next season, but I got injured. I used that time on the sideline to develop my football IQ. I kept preparing myself.

JM: It was a lot of fun to watch you develop. In an NIL-driven era, you also never entered the portal or thought about transferring out of the program. What kept you committed to Nebraska all the way through?

DeShon Singleton: The people, man. We have an incredible culture. I never felt like I had a reason to enter the transfer portal. I love Nebraska. It always felt like my second home. They took me in and developed me. I enjoyed every moment I spent with the program.

Nebraska will always be home.

Oct 26, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) catches a touchdown pass as Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back DeShon Singleton (8) defends during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

JM: I’m curious where teams see you playing at the next level? You’re a bigger-bodied safety. What role do they envision you filling?

DeShon Singleton: I’m a safety. My best attribute is my versatility. They see me playing safety. They see me playing in coverage. They see me around the line of scrimmage. I’m a traditional safety.

JM: You tested really well for your size. You leaped a 39.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump at the NFL Combine. You ran in the 4.5s at Pro Day. Do you think the testing results helped give teams more clarity about where you can play?

DeShon Singleton: Of course it gave them more clarity. It gave every team confirmation that I can play multiple safety roles for them. A lot of people didn’t expect me to be so athletic. I proved them wrong.

In reality, I’m probably one of the most athletic safeties in this class. I wanted to show everybody that I could play safety at the next level. I know Nebraska isn’t a small school, but we still have a chip on our shoulder. They don’t treat us like they treat Oregon, you know?

People underestimate players coming from Nebraska.

JM: It’s very impressive. Did you complete any in-person visits, Pro Day interviews, or Zoom meetings throughout the pre-draft process?

DeShon Singleton: I had a bunch of Zoom meetings with the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, and a bunch of others.

I met with teams at Pro Day as well, such as the Saints, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, and Minnesota Vikings. We had about 27 teams at Pro Day. I’ve probably met with like 12-15 teams. I met with secondary coaches and defensive coordinators.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. What kind of impact is DeShon Singleton going to make at the next level?

DeShon Singleton: I’m going to come in ready to compete. I want to make a difference for the team. At the end of the day, I want to win a Super Bowl in this league. I’m going to keep my head down, get ready to grind and make an impact.