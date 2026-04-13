Devin Moore Is Peaking at the NFL Draft Moment That Could Change Everything

Florida cornerback Devin Moore is among the more naturally gifted defensive backs in the 2026 NFL Draft. His career with the Gators required him to overcome adversity. With the draft swiftly approaching, it appears that Moore is physically peaking at the opportune time.

Moore recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Moore discussed his excellent NFL Combine performance, overcoming the rehab process to participate in Indianapolis, playing man and zone coverage, and so much more.

NFL Draft Interview: Florida CB Devin Moore Is A Surging Prospect

JM: You appear to be in really good shape during this pre-draft process. You must be excited for what’s ahead. You battled through some adversity at Florida. What’s your mindset like right now?

Devin Moore: I’m just trying to keep this momentum going. I’m building on what I’ve done throughout this pre-draft process. I feel really good about what the future has in store for me. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.

JM: You’ve had a really nice pre-draft process. You went to the NFL Combine and ran a 4.50 at 6-3, 198 pounds. That’s an excellent time for your size. Were you satisfied with the performance?

Devin Moore: Yeah, I was satisfied given the circumstances. I believe I’m faster than 4.50. I was coming off groin surgery I had in December. I wasn’t cleared to be a full participant. I didn’t get to train for the NFL Combine. I couldn’t train for about 7-8 weeks.

I only completed 1-2 full weeks of training before running. To still go out there and run a 4.50, I think that was a pretty good result given the circumstances. I was very satisfied.

JM: As you should be. That’s a really good time given the circumstances. You had career highs in pass breakups (six) and interceptions (two) this past season. What do you think made you more competitive and productive at the catch point? It was fun to watch you come up with that ball production.

Devin Moore: I was playing with better confidence. I had plenty of coaches and teammates who poured into me throughout my time at Florida. I appreciate them for that. They helped me take another step this past year. It directly contributed to me playing with more confidence.

I did a lot of good things that didn’t always show up on the stat sheet. It all correlated to a better season for me.

Florida defensive back Devin Moore (28) works out during Pro Day at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 26, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JM: I enjoyed watching you on tape. Does Devin Moore prefer to play man or zone coverage? Which are you more familiar with? I feel like you have to be a press-man corner at your size.

Devin Moore: I’m definitely a press-man cornerback. We played a lot of press at Florida. If we were in zone coverage, it was like a match concept. We played those types of techniques. Pretty much everything turned into man coverage at the end of the day.

I like to be versatile though. I want to play all coverages.

JM: How do you approach a smaller, shiftier receiver in coverage differently than you do a bigger one? You have such a size and length advantage over most receivers you encounter.

Devin Moore: The small guys, they definitely don’t like to be touched at all (laughs). You have to use your feet. You can’t get too extended on the shiftier types. You need to play within your frame and hit your cut off points.

On the other hand, those bigger receivers welcome contact. They tend to mix it up and get physical. You need to know when to use your hands, and when not to use your hands. It’s a game of angles at the end of the day.

Small or big receiver, it’s all about angles and using your leverage. You have to know when to get hands on them.

JM: That’s a great breakdown. Have you met with any NFL teams lately? Do you have any upcoming visits or Zoom meetings?

Devin Moore: I’ve probably met with all 32 teams in some capacity at this point. I’ve had formal and informal interviews [at the NFL Combine]. I’ve been on numerous Zoom calls.

I met with the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons in person. I just got back from Atlanta recently [Top 30 visit]. I met with the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers, to name a few others. Some of those were at the NFL Combine, others were in-person visits.

JM: There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We’ve appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is Devin Moore going to make at the next level?

Devin Moore: I’m going to show up every day ready to work. I want to help improve the organization. I want to help us win more games than we did a year ago. I want to be an asset off the field as well. I’m going to be a great locker room guy.

We can’t do it alone.