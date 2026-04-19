DeVonta Smith Forced Teams to Rethink NFL Draft Value After Pro Day

Former Alabama cornerback DeVonta Smith transferred to Notre Dame this past season to be closer to family. He enjoyed a stellar campaign as a rotational contributor, notching 20 tackles and three pass breakups. Smith is now going through the NFL Draft process, having drawn interest from several teams at his Pro Day.

Smith recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Smith discussed transferring to Notre Dame for personal reasons, playing for Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer, man and zone coverage, recent NFL team meetings, and more.

JM: You made the decision to head to Notre Dame in 2025 after four seasons at Alabama. That must have been a difficult call for you.

DeVonta Smith: Making the decision was definitely difficult. Leaving Alabama was definitely not in the initial plans for me. My time at Alabama was great for me. It was my dream school, to be able to play for Coach Nick Saban.

Getting coached by all the great coaches under Coach Saban’s staff, it was a dream come true. Ultimately what led to the decision of me leaving Alabama was my son. I had a son. And at the end of 2024, just being away from him was tough. Being away from him and my family, his mom and him, that was very, very tough for me.

She was dealing with a lot as a new mom. It caused stressful living situations for all involved. I just had to make a grown man decision, you know and truly put them first. They’ve made a lot of sacrifices for me throughout our relationship and during that short period of tim.

I felt like I had to put their needs first. It was time for me to make that decision and put them first. God led me to a great school at Notre Dame. And man, it was a great, great year we had together. I wish we were able to get into the playoffs. Who knows what we could have done.

JM: You made a very responsible decision. I really enjoy watching you play in coverage. You're scrappy and competitive. What are you hearing about your role at the next level? Is it primarily nickel?

DeVonta Smith: I'm hearing that I'll be a very versatile player in pretty much anybody’s defensive scheme. The nickel corner spot is where I would say I'm most comfortable right now just because I've played there the past two years and have so many snaps there.

But I’ve also played boundary cornerback and safety, which would be an easy transition for me. I'm a huge communicator, especially when I was in Alabama's defense, and I was a huge communicator in Notre Dame's defense as well.

The safeties are the quarterback of the defense. So I feel like transitioning to strong or free safety would be an easy transition for me. And even if I have to play some outside corner, I can do that too.

This past year at Notre Dame, I played outside corner for a few games. I also played corner and safety during my freshman year at Alabama. I definitely have a lot of experience playing multiple roles in a defensive secondary.

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback DeVonta Smith (0) in action against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

JM: Is DeVonta Smith a man coverage corner or a zone coverage corner? Which are you more familiar with?

DeVonta Smith: I would definitely say I’m familiar with both. I’ve played in different schemes. Under Coach Saban, it was more match cover, split safety defense, but we played a lot of man coverage as well.

My last season at Alabama under Coach DeBoer, we had a new defensive system. We were more zone based, but we mixed in a little man coverage. We were pretty balanced. This past year at Notre Dame, we were a lot more man coverage based.

I’ve seen it all. I’ve played for different coaches in different systems. Notre Dame, it was man coverage 80% of the time. That was different from what I experienced at Alabama. I had to be smart. I had to make transitions.

I understood what my role was in the defense. I’m comfortable in any scheme. If I went to a team that played man coverage, I would thrive there. If I went to a team that played zone, primary split safety stuff, whatever the case may be, I can thrive there as well.

I’m the type of player you can put in any position. I’m just going to make plays for the defense. That’s just my mindset and how I go about my business.

JM: You’re versatile like that. Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process?

DeVonta Smith: I had a really, really good showing at pro day. I decided not to do any local day workouts. I stood on what I did at pro day. Those local workouts, you’re there for one team. I didn’t feel that would be beneficial for me. God forbid something happens with an injury.

I’ve put together a lot of good reps on film at Alabama and Notre Dame. Scouts have seen the potential and what I could bring to their team.

I met with the New Orleans Saints and their entire defensive staff at Pro Day. I’ve spoken with the Minnesota Vikings a lot. I met with the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, and Buffalo Bills. I’m going to keep my head down and wish for the best.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on DeVonta Smith?

DeVonta Smith: I’m going to bring a lot of special talent to the field. You’ll never have to worry about me off the field either. I’m a simple guy. I’m football all the time. I love fishing and cooking away from the facility.

I’m an easy decision. I’m very versatile. I’ve been a leader at Alabama and Notre Dame. That’s what I do and who I am.