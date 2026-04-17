Dillon Wade’s Durability Carries More NFL Draft Weight Than You Expected

Auburn offensive lineman Dillon Wade is a durable and experienced prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. The former Tulsa transfer started 48 career college games at a variety of positions. Wade is being appreciated by NFL teams throughout the pre-draft process for his flexibility and reliability.

Wade recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Wade discussed his consistent college career, impressing scouts at the NFL Combine through his elite display of athleticism, blocking in space with power, recent team meetings, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Dillon Wade Drawing Interest For Experience, Durability

JM: You enter the NFL Draft having made 48 career starts at Tulsa and Auburn. How do you think that level of preparation and exposure will help you acclimate to the NFL level?

Dillon Wade: I’m a very durable player first and foremost. I played every snap for four consecutive seasons. I’m just extremely dependable and trustworthy. You can put me on the field knowing I’m going to get the job done.

JM: You made the transition from left tackle to left guard this past season. The expectation is you’ll continue playing guard at the NFL level. Making the transition a year before the pre-draft process and actually playing the position should give you a leg up.

Dillon Wade: I was just thankful to the coaches at Auburn for giving me an opportunity to showcase my talents and abilities. I think playing guard allowed me to take another step forward in my NFL Draft journey.

I’ve also been playing center during this pre-draft process.

JM: You’re super versatile. You were super athletic at the NFL Combine. You ran a 5.02 and leaped a 28.5-inch vertical and 8-foot-8 broad jump. Do you think you surprised scouts with that athleticism?

Dillon Wade: I think the scouts knew I was a pretty athletic player heading into the NFL Combine. I was pretty good as a pulling blocker in space at Auburn. But I’m also pretty sure that putting testing numbers on my scouting report helped finalize their opinions of me.

They appreciated what I did at the NFL Combine. Scouts now realize how athletic I truly am.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn offensive lineman Dillon Wade (OL52) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

JM: Is Dillon Wade an athlete in space or a powerful blocker in a phone booth? If you had to choose one…

Dillon Wade: I can also play with power. I’d like to think I’m both athletic and powerful. I can get down and dirty in the trenches as well. I can get my head in down there and mix it up with defensive tackles. I can also play in space, get off the ball and move those linebackers.

I’d like to think I’m very balanced, with both power and athleticism.

JM: What was your favorite play to run in the playbook this past season? Something you got excited about hearing in the huddle. Break it down for me. I love hearing this answer from an offensive lineman.

Dillon Wade: My favorite play to run was probably wide zone. I like getting on my tracks and running and putting my hands on defenders in space. I definitely appreciated that play.

JM: It was fun to watch you guys run outside zone on tape. Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process? Did you have any meetings at pro day, or any virtual meetings?

Dillon Wade: I met with the New Orleans Saints at pro day. The night before pro day, I went to dinner with the Dallas Cowboys. I also had a Zoom meeting with the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Dillon Wade?

Dillon Wade: You’re going to get an offensive lineman who makes the team better. I’m going to help make us better in that offensive line room. I play football with the right mentality. I want to help motivate my teammates.

Dillon Wade will be a great investment for an NFL team.