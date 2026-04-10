Don't Sleep on NFL Draft Value Displayed By Duke EDGE Wesley Williams

Duke defensive end Wesley Williams is a high-floor prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Williams recorded 11.5 sacks in three seasons with the Blue Devils. He's a defender who plays with terrific effort and motor, with a skill set that should translate to being a contributor at the next level.

Williams recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Williams discussed his career at Duke, his pass rush arsenal, playing with passion and motor, recent team meetings and interviews, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Duke DL Wesley Williams Is High-Floor Prospect

JM: You leave Duke having registered 11.0 sacks in three seasons. You especially had a big year in 2024, with 7.5 sacks. How do you look back on the 2024-25 seasons?

Wesley Williams: I look back very fondly on my final two seasons at Duke. They were two very successful seasons. They were a culmination of the hard work I was willing to put into the process.

From both a personal and team success standpoint, my teammates and I were fairly satisfied with the results. I’m so thankful that the fruits of our labor were fully revealed. I’m so grateful for how our 2024-2025 seasons went.

JM: You should be very pleased. How would you describe your pass rush arsenal? You’ve very explosive with your hands.

Wesley Williams: I’m a very powerful pass rusher. I play with a red-hot motor. I put a lot of effort into my pass rush. I can always work and develop better results with my primary pass rush moves.

I have a good variety of moves I can use effectively. I’m always trying to get better.

JM: You’re absolutely right about that. The biggest thing I saw on your tape was your motor. You’re always pursuing and playing with effort. Where does that mentality come from?

Wesley Williams: My motor comes from my passion and love for the game. I had to beg my parents to play football in the first place (laughs). I’ve always seen the opportunity as a gift.

I never want to cheat the game of football. It’s such a limited experience. You never know when you’re going to stop playing. If I had to walk away from football, and I knew I didn’t do everything within my power, that wouldn’t sit right with me. That would be a horrible feeling at the end of the day.

Oct 28, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) shoves Louisville Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer (13) out of bounds during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Duke 23-0. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

JM: We love your approach. You can see how passionate you are about football. You have a thick lower half that shows up in the run game. What do you enjoy about defending the run?

Wesley Williams: Defending the run is the essence of football. Obviously everybody wants to rush the passer. We want to do that as defensive ends. That’s what we get paid the big bucks to do.

I was taught that you have to earn the right to rush the passer by stopping the run. That’s my approach. You have to earn that in the run game. Quite frankly, a team doesn’t have to pass the ball if they’re running all over you.

If you don’t love stopping the run, you can’t love to rush the passer.

JM: That’s a great way to look at it. Have you met with any NFL teams lately? Did you have any pro day meetings, in-person visits, or Zoom interviews?

Wesley Williams: I’ve had a ton of Zoom meetings with a variety of teams. I met with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Seattle Seahawks.

We also had all 32 teams at our Pro Day. I also went to dinner with the Dallas Cowboys before pro day. I’ve had upwards of 10 meetings. I’m also attending the Washington Commanders’ local day.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Wesley Williams?

Wesley Williams: You’re going to get a hardworking leader who leads by example. I’m going to help move our culture in the right direction. I’m the type of player who is going to maximize himself in the NFL.

Those are my NFL goals.