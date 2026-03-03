Eli Raridon NFL Draft Interview: Notre Dame's Explosive Pass Catching Tight End
Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon is among the more underrated prospects at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft. Raridon enjoyed a breakout season in 2025 by recording 32 catches for 482 yards, averaging 15.1 yards per reception. He emerged as a go-to target for the Fighting Irish. He also enjoyed a good showing at the NFL Combine, running a 4.62 and leaping a 36-inch vertical and 10-foot-3 broad jump.
Raridon recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Raridon discussed his recent experience at this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl, what led to his improvement at Notre Dame, his favorite routes to run as a receiver, and so much more.
2026 NFL Draft: Notre Dame Eli Raridon Talks Team Interest
JM: You attended this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl. That’s a premier pre-draft event. How would you describe the overall experience?
Eli Raridon: It was a great experience. I really enjoyed it. It was a very busy week. It was jam packed with meetings and interviews. It was a great experience. Being around all those NFL coaches, I already got better as a blocker.
It was fun to study and learn a playbook again. The meetings did a great job replicating what NFL meetings are going to look like. I also had fun competing against some of the best prospects in the country.
The East-West Shrine was a great learning experience for me. It was a lot of fun and I learned a lot.
JM: It sounds like it was a very productive week. What do you think you proved to NFL coaches and scouts in attendance?
Eli Raridon: I think I clarified how smooth of a mover I am. I run good routes and I get in and out of my breaks efficiently. I’m a hands catcher. I wish I could have proved a little bit more as a blocker. I didn’t get a lot of reps as a blocker.
I thought I performed well. I definitely displayed my athletic ability, my ability to be a playmaker in the passing game.
JM: You would have met with all 32 teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Which of those meetings stuck out to you now that you’re a few weeks removed from the process?
Eli Raridon: I met with a lot of teams. It started with informal meetings before moving to the formal interview process, like a second round of interviews. I ended up leaving early, so I only had three formal meetings. Those were with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints.
Those three meetings stood out to me because they wanted to set those formal interviews with me. Teams like the New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, I had great initial meetings with those teams.
JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. You took a huge step forward as a pass catcher this season, recording career-highs in receptions (32), receiving yards (482), and yards per catch (15.1). Besides more opportunity, what do you think led to the improvements?
Eli Raridon: It was really helpful to play in the same offense for a second straight season. Before that, we were kind of in a new offense every year with a new offensive coordinator. Having that continuity in the system helps.
Going from Spring Ball during my junior year to my senior season, the game really slowed down for me. I was just playing free out there. I wasn’t thinking too much. It kind of felt like high school football all over again.
That really helped with my decision making and whatnot. I feel like I improved a lot during the offseason. I became a better route runner, blocker, everything really.
JM: It showed on tape. The year prior, you were playing behind Mitchell Evans, a good tight end who got drafted. How did playing behind him prepare you to step into a larger role?
Eli Raridon: Mitchell Evans helped me a ton. I got hurt during my freshman year. Through that rehab process, it took me like 10-11 months to get back. The only thing I could really do was watch a guy like Mitchell Evans or Michael Mayer and learn from them. That was my rehab.
They really helped me learn how to run routes and play as a blocker. Through the injury, watching Mitchell Evans helped me visualize what I could do when I get healthy. I took so many lessons and applied them to my game.
Mitchell Evans is a super smart player. I was very fortunate to have him. He showed me the ropes. I’m very thankful to have had him as a teammate in the tight end room.
JM: That’s a great story. Does Eli Raridon have a favorite route to run? You’re so much fun to watch in the passing game.
Eli Raridon: One of my favorites is that inside fade route. I like having that jump-ball thrown in my direction. I love making explosive plays against whoever is covering me. I love running a good corner route as well. I like the deep routes, a seam route, things of that nature.
JM: You were a difference maker on those routes this past season. How would Eli Raridon write his own scouting report?
Eli Raridon: I make plays in the passing game. I can create extra yards after the catch. I really do love blocking and I would say blocking is a strength of my game as well. I’m always working on blocking with better leverage and being more physical at the point of attack.
Overall, I feel like I’m a well-rounded tight end. I can do whatever is asked of me.
JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. This has been so much fun. When an NFL team uses one of their 2026 NFL Draft picks on Eli Raridon, what kind of player are they getting?
Eli Raridon: They’re getting an elite competitor first and foremost. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win. I want to develop into the best player I can be. I feel like I have all of the intangibles, the physical and mental traits to become an elite tight end in the NFL.
I’m a passionate player. I love the game of football. I’m really excited for my opportunity.