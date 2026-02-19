2026 NFL Draft TE Rankings: Big Board, Tiers & Predictions
Six tight ends made our 2026 NFL Draft initial top 100 rankings. Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq is considered the blue-chip prospect with the capability to come off the board within the opening 15 selections. Beyond Sadiq, this year's tight ends class is littered with potential contributors.
After ranking running backs, quarterbacks, and wide receivers, we've also scouted and assessed the top 10 tight ends available in the 2026 NFL Draft. From athletic pass catchers to impactful in-line blockers, this class puts forth terrific versatility. The following prospects could make quick impressions.
2026 NFL Draft: Top 10 Tight Ends
1. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq could be a top-15 pick in the draft. Sadiq possesses an extremely well-rounded skill set. He's athletic enough to create mismatches against safeties and linebackers as a pass catcher, and he's also willing to mix it up around the line of scrimmage as an impactful in-line blocker. His athleticism will impress scouts at the NFL Combine.
2. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers was a difficult assignment for SEC defenders this past season. Diego Pavia's trusted go-to target produced a team-high 62 receptions for 769 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. Stowers is a savvy route runner who creates separatio
3. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
Max Klare would have been even more productive if not for sharing targets with Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. His best football is ahead of him. Klare is an outstanding athlete as a pass-catching threat, and he's also effective enough as a blocker to suggest a three-down role is in his future.
4. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
After unimpressive stints at USC and Ole Miss, Michael Trigg exploded at Baylor this past season. The Tampa, Florida native registered 50 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns. The NFL Combine will be critical to finalizing his pre-draft grade for a variety of reasons, but Trigg is a difference maker as a receiver.
5. Justin Joly, TE, NC State
Justin Joly possesses a more compact build at 6-3, 263. He's an efficient route runner who posted 49 receptions and a career-high seven touchdowns this past season. Joly possesses the traits required to immediately establish himself as a quarterback-friendly target.
6. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
Cincinnati's Joe Royer is a high-IQ route runner who routinely exploits soft spots in zone coverage. He varies his pacing as needed to create separation. After failing to establish himself at Ohio State, Royer accumulated 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons (2024-25) with the Bearcats.
7. John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming
Wyoming's John Michael Gyllenborg is an intriguing sleeper. He thrives when detached from the line of scrimmage as an athletic pass catcher in space. The small-schooler faces a steep uphill climb to acclimate to the NFL, but he creates separation on film with a vertical skill set.
8. Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
Despite being a victim of Stanford's lackluster passing game, Sam Roush still recorded 49 receptions for 545 yards and two touchdowns. He's a good-sized athlete at a listed 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. Roush doubled as an in-line blocker in a run-heavy offense, but he's also a functional athlete in the passing game.
9. Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame
Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon bided his time and maximized his opportunity in 2025. The Fighting Irish standout registered career-highs in receptions (32), receiving yards (482), and yards per catch (15.1). Raridon has a three-down skill set, but developing as a route runner would help him create separation more consistently.
10. Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan
Michigan tight end Marlin Klein once hit 6.89 in the three-cone drill, according to Bruce Feldman's Freaks List. A similar result at next week's NFL Combine would turn heads. Klein, a German native, is an effective route runner once he reaches top speed, and he's a well-developed blocker as a result of playing in Michigan's run-heavy offense.