Emmett Johnson Reveals the Mindset Driving his NFL Draft Rise
Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson is the most competitive prospect at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft. That much was evident when Johnson competed in every single drill at the NFL Combine. His competitive spirit is the driving force behind his rise.
Johnson, a top-100 ranked prospect, recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Johnson discussed his recent experience at the NFL Combine, where his competitive nature comes from, recent team meetings, his punishing rushing style, and more.
NFL Draft Interview: Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson is the Ultimate Competitor
JM: What a massive season you had in 2025, rushing for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns, leading the nation in scrimmage yards per game (151.8). What changed for you this past season? It was a big improvement from 2024.
Emmett Johnson: I had a lot of opportunities in 2025 and I tried to take advantage as best I could. I feel like my preparation in terms of getting ready for each game was just way better than it was in previous years. I was prepared to take on that bigger load.
I obviously enjoyed carrying that workload for my team. I was very prepared and ready to dominate, definitely more so than I was in previous years. Nebraska gave me an opportunity to be that lead back and take over. I maximized that opportunity.
JM: Are you telling teams that you're a true workhorse at the next level? Here's a mind-blowing stat. You accounted for 40.7 percent of Nebraska’s total yards during the regular season.
Emmett Johnson: Yes sir, I definitely am. I’ve always trained that way as well. I’ve never trained to be a one-down running back. I train and prepare like I’m a three-down running back. My mindset has always been that when I’m on the field, I don’t want to give the team any reason to take me off the field.
That’s how I approach every workout in the offseason. That’s how I approach every game. I want to dominate. I don’t want to be taken off the field. I want to impact the game in different ways.
JM: There’s no doubt about that. You recently participated in the NFL Combine. What was the overall experience like?
Emmett Johnson: It was a great experience. I had the opportunity to meet a lot of different NFL coaches and prospects in this draft class. It was definitely a fun experience. I enjoyed being placed in front of those NFL coaches. We had some great conversations.
I appreciated the opportunity to showcase my talent on that stage. I’ve spent my entire life trying to climb that mountain and play in the NFL. The NFL Combine, that opportunity meant everything to me. It was like seeing all of my hard work pay off on the biggest stage.
JM: You were the only running back in attendance who competed in every drill. It feels like nobody does the three-cone or short shuttle anymore. You did everything. You’re super competitive.
Emmett Johnson: Like I said, I’ve been competing my whole life. That was another opportunity for me to show that I never run from competition. I’m not afraid to compete. Doing everything at the NFL Combine, that was basically me showing who I am as a person. I’ve always had to compete for everything I have. My entire life has been that way.
I wanted to show the NFL coaches that. I’m not just trying to compete; I’m trying to compete in everything I do. I didn’t care about the times or results. I was super tired. I just wanted to show that I’m always going to compete, no matter how tired I was.
JM: We absolutely love your mindset and approach. Did you have any formal interviews/meetings at the NFL Combine?
Emmett Johnson: I had six formal interviews at the NFL Combine. I met with the Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, and New Orleans Saints. Those were my six formals. I met with a bunch of teams informally as well.
It was a blessing to be in those rooms with head coaches, man. I had fun conversing and showing them who I am as a person and player. It meant a lot to me. Coming from where I come from, I’ve always dreamt about being in those rooms.
I’ve been on Zoom meetings lately with the Indianapolis Colts, Vikings, Carolina Panthers, and Saints. I have some dinners and workouts being set up as well. I’m going to dinner with the Dallas Cowboys. Everything is being scheduled right now. I’m excited about working out for teams, getting to know these coaches as human beings.
I’m embracing every second of the process. The future is going to be bright for me.
JM: There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. How would you describe your running style? How would Emmett Johnson write his own scouting report?
Emmett Johnson: I’m an extremely versatile player. I’m a prospect who can do a little bit of everything. I can run downhill. I make defenders miss in space. I can catch the football coming out of the backfield. I can do a lot of different things.
I make life tough on the defense. I’m super versatile, can impact the game as a runner and pass catcher. I’m a playmaker at the end of the day. I want to make plays to help the team win.
JM: What was your favorite play to run in the playbook this past season?
Emmett Johnson: All of them (laughs). There are definitely some run calls that impacted different games. Every single play that I get the ball in my hands is an opportunity to make an explosive play. I love every play. I love making something out of nothing.
I love running duo and outside zone, inside zone. Whatever the team needs, man. I can run every play in the playbook. Every time I touch that ball, that’s my favorite play (laughs).
JM: What’s one that got you excited in the huddle though?
Emmett Johnson: Probably duo. The NFL runs a ton of duo. It’s a simple read for the running back. I definitely feel like I took over the game when we ran duo. It’s one of those plays that can tire out a defense over and over then.
Eventually, they’ll get to the point where they don’t want to tackle you anymore. Duo sends a message to the opponent. It’s a physical downhill run. We can churn out four yards every time we run it.
I always try to run as hard as possible. It has to be at least four yards.
JM: We love how physical you run the football. This has been an outstanding conversation. We’ve appreciated your time. When a team uses one of their draft picks on Emmett Johnson, what kind of player are they getting?
Emmett Johnson: They’re getting the best running back in this draft class. I take the right approach both on and off the field. I’m going to come in ready to work my butt off to earn the respect of my teammates.
I want to bring a Super Bowl home to the program that is willing to take a chance on me. I’m ready to do whatever it takes to win a Super Bowl.