Erick Hunter NFL Draft Interview: American Bowl Opportunity Changed Everything
The all-star circuit is imperative for small-school 2026 NFL Draft prospects. Arguably no prospect took advantage this year the way Morgan State linebacker Erick Hunter did. Hunter attended both The American Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowl, thriving at both events while meeting with 28 different NFL teams.
Hunter recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Hunter discussed his experience at both all-star games, how many NFL teams are showing interest in his services, overcoming adversity, playing a versatile role, and more.
JM: You recently participated in the American Bowl and the HBCU Legacy Bowl as well. It’s been a fun pre-draft process for you. What were those experiences like?
Erick Hunter: Those were some great experiences. I appreciated the opportunity to compete with so many Power Five prospects from all over the country. It gave me a chance to highlight myself in front of big-time competition.
The American Bowl experience was especially great. I was coached by the legendary Brian Billick out there. I met a lot of great people there. The HBCU Legacy Bowl was great as well. I was obviously familiar with a lot of players in attendance from our regular season.
We had a career fair at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. They were both amazing experiences and opportunities. I feel like I took advantage of my time at both events.
JM: What impression did you leave on NFL teams in attendance in your opinion?
Erick Hunter: I was able to prove that my ability to run and cover is a strong suit of my game. That was the biggest thing for me. I take a lot of pride in stopping the run, because I’m a linebacker. That’s part of the job. That’s where my heart is, where my pride is as a linebacker.
But my best ability? It’s my ability to run and cover. I wanted to show the scouts I’m a professional. This isn’t just a game to me. I want to make it a career. I spend a lot of time studying the game. I take good care of my body.
JM: You’ve been getting some great recognition for your performance at both events. Who are some of the NFL teams that you met with?
Erick Hunter: I met with a ton of teams. Throughout the American Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowl, I met with 28 total teams. I met with 28 out of 32 teams. In some cases, I met with the same team more than once.
I’ve met with a bunch of teams. I’ve been getting pretty good feedback.
JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. You got hurt in 2024 and had to overcome that adversity. How did you attack the process?
Erick Hunter: It was more of a mental battle than anything else. I spent a lot of time in the coaches office during that setback. We’d study football and watch film together. I did what I could to keep myself busy while improving my game mentally.
We’d be in there going back and forth on ideas. We’d even watch practice reps together. I spent that time being a student of the game and mastering my craft. I learned more about coverages and offense.
I had to stay healthy mentally. I spent every single day taking those mental reps. I suited up for every practice and every single game even though I wasn’t playing. I was out there with all of my equipment on (laughs).
I participated in every individual drill, during every single practice. Of course I couldn’t do any team reps involving contact. I helped wherever I could. I was living through my teammates (laughs).
JM: It sounds like you approached that setback with a terrific mindset. You returned in 2025 and posted a career-high 102 tackles. That must have felt pretty good.
Erick Hunter: Yeah, it definitely did. It was a blessing. I proved to everyone, myself included, that I’m a very resilient player. I proved it to myself before anybody else. I was thrilled that I managed to come back better than ever.
I was better than ever before. I left Morgan State with the second-most tackles in program history.
JM: Earlier you talked about your ability to cover and run. Do teams see you playing a versatile role? You have overhang safety, nickel defender size.
Erick Hunter: A lot of teams have been discussing me playing a coverage role for them as a specialized coverage player. I feel like I have the versatility defensive coordinators dream of. I’m an incredibly versatile player. I can play anywhere on the second level.
I can play that overhang safety role. I can thrive as a MIKE or WILL linebacker, or as a big nickel in coverage. I’m comfortable with all of those positions.
JM: We've appreciated your time today. Why should an NFL team use one of their draft picks on Erick Hunter?
Erick Hunter: I’m bringing a ton of versatility and ability to the table. I can contribute immediately on special teams as well. Coming from Morgan State, I’ve had to earn everything. It placed a different hunger in me.
I’ve always responded to every challenge with preparation and production. Every rep matters to me because I know what it takes to get in those rooms. The biggest thing is that I’m still ascending. I haven’t hit my ceiling yet.
My frame can carry a lot more weight. My game is still growing. I’m very coachable and I’m a high-character guy. I could fit any role and contribute in any locker room. This opportunity means the world to me, but I’m not content with just that. I want to contribute to a winning program.