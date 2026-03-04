10 Late-Round NFL Draft Pick Winners and Losers From the Combine
The NFL Combine is arguably more important to late-round prospects than anybody else. The competitive showcase held at Lucas Oil Stadium annually provides NFL Draft prospects with an opportunity to improve their pre-draft stock. Some took advantage of this year's combine, but others unfortunately did not.
There were late-round winners and losers across all positions. Some participants ensured they'll be drafted as late-round value selections. Others sealed their fate as undrafted free agents and training camp invites. We've identified 10 late-round winners and losers from the NFL Combine.
2026 NFL Combine: 10 Late-Round Winners & Losers
Winner: Carson Beck, QB, Miami
Miami quarterback Carson Beck dealt with boos from Indiana fans when he took the field for throwing drills. The former Georgia transfer remained poised and put forth one of the best throwing sessions of any quarterback. Beck showcased accuracy, zip, and high-quality rhythm and timing by hitting his targets with anticipation. It was a much-needed success for him, because other mid-round quarterbacks such as Drew Allar and Garrett Nussmeier also enjoyed good sessions.
Loser: Wesley Williams, EDGE, Duke
Duke EDGE Wesley Williams may have been the least athletic pass rusher in attendance. The Gainesville, Virginia native ran the slowest 40 among all EDGEs at 4.89 seconds despite weighing just 256 pounds. Williams' 35.5-inch vertical was a middling result, and his 10-foot broad jump was sixth-worst in his position group. He was a team captain who registered a respectable 7.5 sacks in 2024, so he'll probably receive an opportunity via undrafted free agency.
Winner: Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU
LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas displayed breathtaking long speed. The former track and field runner ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash among wide receivers at 4.28 seconds. Thomas isn't a well-developed receiver, but his straightline speed will be an asset on special teams, where he returned three kickoffs and punts for touchdowns in college. That ability alone will get him drafted by a special teams coordinator looking to improve their return game.
Loser: Jalen Walthall, WR, Incarnate Word
Incarnate Word wide receiver Jalen Walthall was fortunate to receive an invite to the NFL Combine. Unfortunately, his athletic showcase did not take full advantage. Walthall ran the third-slowest 40 at 4.57 seconds. His 35-inch vertical was average, and his 10-foot-11 broad jump rescued the day. There were higher expectations, because the small-school standout reportedly jumped a much better vertical during the training process.
Winner: Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy
Navy running back Eli Heidenreich is a swiss-army knife who displayed his versatility at the NFL Combine. The dual-threat pass catcher ran an excellent 4.44, the fifth-best 40 among running backs. Where Heidenreich really thrived was during on-field positional workouts, where his fluidity and smoothness was evident, especially as a route runner. The Midshipmen performer rushed for 941 yards and six touchdowns this past season, also producing 77 catches and 499 yards as a legitimate workhorse.
Loser: Miles Kitselman, TE, Tennessee
Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman is an in-line blocking specialist. He never surpassed 301 receiving yards in a single college football campaign. Still, even selfless tight ends must showcase some semblance of athleticism to threaten NFL linebackers in coverage. Kitselman didn't do that. The Lyndon, Kansas native ran a position-slow 4.90-second 40-yard dash and also finished bottom-five in the vertical (34.5 inches) dead-last in the broad (9-foot-8).
Winner: George Gumbs Jr., EDGE, Florida
Florida EDGE George Gumbs Jr. almost jumped right out of Lucas Oil Stadium at the NFL Combine. The Illinois-born pass rusher leaped a chart-topping 41-inch vertical jump among all participating defensive ends. Gumbs' 10-foot-1 broad jump was also a terrific result. The former Northern Illinois transfer proved he could play in the SEC, accumulating a respectable 7.5 sacks across two seasons at Florida.
Loser: TJ Hall, CB, Iowa
Long speed is one of the notable traits scouts crave at cornerback. Iowa's TJ Hall ran the slowest 40 among all cornerbacks at 4.59 seconds, and his 1.62 ten-yard split was second-worst. Those shortcomings occasionally pop on tape as well. Hall's 36-inch vertical was fifth-worst and his 7.19 three-cone was second-last among five corners who participated. The Iowa cover-man leans on his tough competitive spirit in coverage.
Winner: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings began building pre-draft momentum for himself through a strong showing at the Senior Bowl. That continued at the NFL Combine. Demmings ran an excellent 4.41-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds. His 42-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump were second-best results at his position. He's incredibly tough and competitive in coverage on tape, and athleticism is present all throughout his evaluation.
Loser: Beau Stephens, IOL, Iowa
The 40 time matters little for offensive linemen, but it was still disappointing to see Iowa guard Beau Stephens run a 5.35, just slightly faster than Markel Bell's 5.36 time despite the 31-pound difference between the two. Stephens was a zone-blocking guard at Iowa, but lacks the athleticism needed to thrive in that system against NFL defensive linemen. His 8-foot-6 broad was fourth-worst among blockers.