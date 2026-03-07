Gavin Gibson NFL Draft Interview: Wearing the Green Dot for Bill Belichick
North Carolina defensive back Gavin Gibson took a winding road to the 2026 NFL Draft. After previously playing at Maryland and East Carolina, he joined Bill Belichick at North Carolina this past season. Belichick trusted Gibson so much that asked him to wear the green dot and call the defense.
Gibson recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Gibson discussed being coached by Belichick, his experience at this year’s Hula Bowl, how many NFL teams are showing interest in his services, playing a versatile role, and more.
JM: You recently participated in the Hula Bowl. What was that experience like?
Gavin Gibson: That was a great experience. There was a lot of great talent down there. I was getting coached up by NFL greats like Jon Gruden, Ed Donatell, and John Fox of course. There was so much football knowledge in attendance. I enjoyed my time.
JM: What impression did you leave on NFL teams in attendance in your opinion?
Gavin Gibson: I think I left a pretty good impression. I showcased the skills I’m bringing to the table at the next level. I definitely displayed some leadership ability. I was also very versatile, which is a big thing in the NFL. I played cornerback, nickel, safety, and even some box safety.
I can play all four of those positions. I had some great meetings with NFL scouts as well. We had some great discussions. I feel like I left a pretty good impression on everybody in attendance.
JM: Who are some of the NFL teams that you met with?
Gavin Gibson: I met with a bunch of teams. I definitely remember meeting with the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, and Green Bay Packers, to mention a few. I met with nine or 10 teams in total.
JM: You previously attended Maryland and East Carolina before landing at North Carolina. Talk to me about the journey. You took a winding path to the 2026 NFL Draft.
Gavin Gibson: I was an early enrollee at Maryland. I got there fresh out of high school. I made an instant impact as a true freshman. I started a few games. I was the fourth cornerback in the rotation behind Deonte Banks, Jakorian Bennett, and Tarheeb Still. All of them got drafted very highly in the NFL. That was a great room to learn from.
I had a few injuries during my sophomore year. Things didn’t mesh as well with that coaching staff. A few of my coaches had ended up leaving, so I felt like I needed a change of scenery as well.
I had a lot of fun at East Carolina. It felt like the reset I needed and I fell in love with the game all over again. I had a great season there. That allowed me to enter the portal.
I ended up joining Bill Belichick at North Carolina. He told me he liked my game a lot and wanted to make me a Tar Heel. That was a no-brainer decision, to be coached by the greatest head coach of all time.
JM: What was your experience like with Bill Belichick?
Gavin Gibson: It was great. I really enjoyed my time with Bill Belichick. I approached that opportunity with the right mindset. I knew I was joining a professional program. That’s how Coach Belichick runs things.
I understood what it meant to be a pro. Obviously the season didn’t go the way we wanted it to. We didn’t win enough games, but it was a terrific experience to join that program and to be coached by that staff.
I feel like I got everything out of that experience. I’m seeing the payoff right now as I go through this pre-draft process.
JM: That makes a ton of sense to me. Do teams see you playing a versatile role? You have overhang safety / nickel defender size.
Gavin Gibson: Probably a nickel role, yeah, that slot corner position. I was recruited to Maryland as a safety. I was in the safety room for Spring ball and then moved to cornerback. By the time the season started, I was the second nickel in our rotation.
I primarily played nickel at East Carolina. At North Carolina, we had 70 new players, more or less. It was a whole new coaching staff and a new playbook under Coach Belichick. They trusted me to play on the backend.
I actually wore a green dot at safety, which is pretty uncommon. They trusted me to run the defense. I played cornerback, nickel, and safety at North Carolina. I mostly played free safety on the back end.
Heading to the next level, NFL scouts want to see me in that nickel role. I feel very comfortable playing that slot corner position.
JM: This has been great. We've appreciated your time today. Why should an NFL team use one of their draft picks on Gavin Gibson?
Gavin Gibson: If a team drafts Gavin Gibson, they’re getting the ultimate professional. I’m a versatile player who can fill a gap for a defense, wherever that may be. I’m going to be a contributor in the defensive rotation. I can play anywhere.
I’m going to be an asset in the locker room.