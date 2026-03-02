2026 NFL Mock Draft: NFL Combine Flips Draft On Its Head
The NFL Combine concluded on Sunday with offensive linemen workouts. As per usual, the annual showcase has had an impact on the 2026 NFL Draft. Some of the big winners established themselves as top-10 picks, whereas others tumbled down the board.
A bunch of prospects took advantage of an opportunity to improve their reputation in Indianapolis. With character checks and medicals also playing a key role, NFL teams are closer than ever before to finalizing their process. With the dust officially settled on the NFL Combine, we present our latest 2026 NFL mock draft.
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Post NFL Combine Edition
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
The Las Vegas Raiders possessed an opportunity to formally meet with quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the NFL Combine. They took a big step towards confirming that Mendoza will be the No. 1 overall selection. The Raiders are legitimately excited about finding the next face of their franchise.
2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
The New York Jets can take this decision in several directions. Sorting through the top defenders was a fun experience at the NFL Combine. There's still legitimate belief that Arvell Reese may manage to make a full-time transition to EDGE rusher after he ran a blazing-fast 4.46. That would make Reese the slight favorite over the alternative prospects who play non-premium positions.
3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami
The Arizona Cardinals cannot afford to miss with this selection. Selecting a safe offensive lineman prospect is an excellent way for a new head coach to begin his tenure. Mike LaFleur could influence general manager Monti Ossenfort to go with Francis Mauigoa, who would quickly start at tackle or guard in his offense. Mauigoa's weigh-in at the NFL Combine indicated he can play tackle.
4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
The Tennessee Titans need more blue-chip talents. General manager Mike Borgonzi is attempting to surround franchise quarterback Cam Ward with more talent. While many assume that means a wide receiver, there's none worth taking at No. 4 overall. Jeremiyah Love is an elite prospect, proven by the 4.37 he ran, paired with his on-field combine workout on Saturday. Love has Hall of Fame character, and adding him to Brian Daboll's offense would take a lot of pressure off of Ward's shoulders.
5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Nobody won the NFL Combine quite like linebacker Sonny Styles did. Styles made history by leaping a 43.5 inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. He also ran the fastest 40 among linebackers at 4.46. The Ohio State standout confirmed he's a top-five prospect and rare athletic specimen. John Harbaugh and the New York Giants should draft him to play behind Abdul Carter, Dexter Lawrence, and Brian Burns. What an impactful front seven that would be.
6. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling continued his ascension at the NFL Combine by running a 4.93 after measuring in with nearly 35-inch arms. The former Bulldogs blocker also leaped a 33.5 inch vertical and a 9-foot-7 broad jump. The Cleveland Browns are completely revamping their offensive line this offseason. Freeling is inexperienced with fewer than 20 career starts, but somebody is probably going to bet on his upside in the top 10.
7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Ohio State safety Caleb Downs participated in just on-field drills at the NFL Combine. He should still be a top-10 lock as arguably the cleanest evaluation in the entire draft. Downs is a do-it-all safety who can thrive near the line of scrimmage, or in a ball-hawking role on the back end. The Washington Commanders need a physical tone setter on defense, because Dan Quinn's unit looked directionless in 2025.
8. New Orleans Saints: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
David Bailey ran a 4.50 in the 40-yard dash, the fastest recorded time of any pure pass rusher in this class. Bailey's on-field workout was a mixed bag, but he also leaped a 35 inch vertical and 10-foot-9 broad. The speedy EDGE wins with pure athleticism and explosion, and the New Orleans Saints are searching for a successor with Cameron Jordan being a pending free agent.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq was a top-three standout at the NFL Combine. Sadiq made modern-day combine history by leaping a 43.5 inch vertical, 11-foot-1 broad jump, and running an unfathomable 4.39 in the 40 at 241 pounds. Positional value be damned, the Kansas City Chiefs should be salivating at the thought of making him Travis Kelce's replacement.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
Rueben Bain Jr. did not participate in testing drills at the NFL Combine, and his oft-talked about arm length deficiencies were confirmed, with measurements of 30 ⅞”. The Cincinnati Bengals shouldn't overthink it. Bain is an excellent and productive pass rusher on tape, utilizing short-area explosion and elite power to overcome his physical shortcomings. The Bengals badly need pass rushers with Trey Hendrickson set to depart in free agency.
11. Miami Dolphins: Vega Ioane, IOL, Penn State
The Miami Dolphins have a huge need at guard after cutting James Daniels. Many scouts and analysts believe Vega Ioane is the best offensive lineman in this entire class. The Miami Dolphins are staring down the barrel of a multi-year rebuild, so they won't be too concerned with positional value. Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley need to reset the roster by drafting good players. Ioane is plug-and-play with a mean streak.
12. Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
The dream of landing Styles at No. 12 is dead for the Dallas Cowboys. They could pivot to drafting the top cornerback in Mansoor Delane. The 2026 NFL Draft doesn't particularly feature a strong class of cornerback prospects, but Delane emerged from the NFL Combine as the consensus top-ranked player at the position. He's super instinctual in coverage and can play right away in any scheme.
13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Makai Lemon, WR, USC
Makai Lemon did not participate in testing drills at the NFL Combine. That's okay, because he's a better football player than athlete. His decision shouldn't deter Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams, who might be infatuated with Lemon's short-area quickness and route-running prowess. This pick would fill a future need before it comes one, with Davante Adams entering a contract year.
14. Baltimore Ravens: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
The Baltimore Ravens are still sorting through how to handle Marlon Humphrey this offseason. Having him return at his currently scheduled cap number ($26.2 million) feels unlikely. Cornerback is a need either way, and Tennessee's Jermod McCoy is arguably a top-10 prospect despite not playing in 2025 due to a torn ACL suffered in January of the previous campaign. His 2024 tape was that impressive. McCoy did not participate at the NFL Combine, but expects to answer physical questions at Tennessee's pro day.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk is 6-foot-6 and 276 pounds with 34 ⅜” arms. That'll appeal to Todd Bowles. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to lose Haason Reddick and Logan Hall to free agency. Faulk is super versatile with the capability to move around Bowles' defense line. He's a 20 year old prospect with a super-high ceiling and untapped potential, and he's already a floor-raiser as a run defender. He's going early.
16. New York Jets (via IND): Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
After deciding on Reese at No. 2 overall, this scenario sees the Jets maintain focus on the defensive side with plans to draft Quinnen Williams' replacement. Caleb Banks was the big winner among the defensive tackles at the NFL Combine. Banks needs to be a more consistent player, but being 6-6 and 327 pounds with 35-inch arms excites defensive-minded coaches like Aaron Glenn. He's also a freak athlete at that size, having leaped a 32 inch vertical.
17. Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Taylor Decker announced he's returning for another season, but Brad Holmes is a smart general manager who addresses needs before they become glaring, especially at premium positions. Spencer Fano is an outstanding pass protector who also executed blocks in a variety of run-blocking concepts. Fano, an NFL Combine star, can play all five positions, which would give the Lions flexibility with Penei Sewell once Decker walks away.
18. Minnesota Vikings: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
Colton Hood arguably looked smoother than any other cornerback during on-field position drills. He also ran a 4.40 with a 1.58 ten-yard split, and leaped a 40.5 inch vertical and 10-foot-5 broad jump. Hood pairs first-round athleticism with first-round tape. He's checked boxes all throughout the pre-draft process, his performance at the Senior Bowl included. The Minnesota Vikings could improve at the position and Brian Flores will be a fan of the player.
19. Carolina Panthers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
The Carolina Panthers should continue building their defensive line after spending two mid-round picks at EDGE last year. Akheem Mesidor would be a worthy selection at No. 19 overall. Mesidor enjoyed a breakout campaign at Miami in 2025, registering 12.5 sacks. He rushes the passer with power, speed, and a relentless motor.
20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
After addressing cornerback earlier, the Cowboys also must upgrade at linebacker. Jake Golday has solidified himself as a potential first-round pick throughout the pre-draft process. Golday was excellent at the NFL Combine, leaping the third-highest broad jump at 10-foot-5, and fifth-highest vertical at 39 inches. He's got throwback linebacker size at 6-foot-4 and 239, and registered a career-high 104 tackles in 2025.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was fantastic at the NFL Combine. The Hoosiers standout ran an excellent 4.42 after checking boxes during the weigh-in process (6-0, 199). Cooper is an explosive wideout who runs physical routes, and he'd be an excellent complement behind D.K. Metcalf for the Pittsburgh Steelers with a different skill set.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
The Los Angeles Chargers would love an interior offensive lineman here, but the value isn't present. Alternatively, they need more pass rushers even if they re-sign Odafe Oweh, which they haven't done yet. T.J. Parker is a physical tone-setting edge who thrives on early downs, winning with power and physicality.
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell has some size deficiencies, but recovered nicely from that disappointment at the NFL Combine by running a 4.59 with the best 10-yard split (1.58) of any pass rusher. Howell is super athletic with first-step explosiveness on tape. The Philadelphia Eagles were disappointed with their EDGE unit last season, proven by their midseason trade for pending free agent Jaelan Phillips.
24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Carnell Tate's 4.54 at the NFL Combine wasn’t overly exciting, plenty of excellent wide receivers in the league ran similar times. Todd Monken is an offensive-minded coach who needs more weapons for Shedeur Sanders (or the next quarterback). David Njoku is a pending free agent and Jerry Jeudy disappointed in 2025. Tate is an excellent route runner for his size, creating easy separation before finishing plays with elite ball skills.
25. Chicago Bears: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman established himself as a first-round pick at the NFL Combine. A rare athlete, Thieneman ran an incredible 4.35 at 201 pounds, and also leaped a 41 inch vertical. The Chicago Bears may be forced to replace more than 2,000 snaps at safety with Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker on expiring contracts. They feel like the best fit for the Ducks specimen.
26. Buffalo Bills: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
The Buffalo Bills appear ready to admit defeat on Keon Coleman. Drafting Denzel Boston at No. 26 would provide them with a like-for-like replacement. Boston is a prototypical X-receiver with a dominant physical profile on the boundary. Boston vacuum-catches targets thrown his way with strong mitts and fantastic midair body control.
27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
The San Francisco 49ers appear primed to lose wide receiver Jauan Jennings to free agency. There also going through a messy breakup with Brandon Aiyuk. Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion is an extremely explosive player with elite short-area quickness and run-after-catch ability. Kyle Shanahan would utilize Concepcion in creative ways to help generate big gains.
28. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald, IDL, Ohio State
Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald moved well during on-field position drills at the NFL Combine for a 6-foot-2, 326-pound interior player. McDonald plays with the toughness and physicality Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans covets. His sheer presence alone would make Danille Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. even more dangerous on the edges.
29. Los Angeles Rams: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell is a natural in coverage. He's a well-developed defender who's competitive at the catch point with 25 career pass breakups and 11 forced turnovers. Cornerback was consistently a weakness for the Rams throughout 2025 and it's one of the reasons they couldn't get past the Seattle Seahawks hump.
30. Denver Broncos: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
Many are mocking a linebacker or tight end to the Denver Broncos, but we believe they'll prioritize an offensive tackle here. Garett Bolles turns 34 this offseason and 2026 may be his final campaign with the Broncos. Utah's Caleb Lomu is a two-year starter who is excellent in protection, but still developing elsewhere. A redshirt year behind Bolles would be great for his development.
31. New England Patriots: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds is versatile enough to play cornerback and safety. Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots will appreciate that positional flexibility, and Ponds' competitive spirit also fits their team identity. It doesn't hurt that he leaped a chart-topping vertical among defensive backs at 43.5 inches.
32. Seattle Seahawks: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
South Carolina's Brandon Cisse finished fourth among cornerbacks both in the vertical (41 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-11). The Super Bowl winning Seattle Seahawks have multiple cornerbacks currently set to hit free agency, with Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe on expiring contracts. Cisse is super athletic, and Mike Macdonald would help him improve the technical aspects of his game.
And bonus picks for teams without a first-round selection!
47. Indianapolis Colts: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
The Indianapolis Colts are retooling with their pass-rushing room with so many EDGEs on expiring contracts this year, Kwity Paye included. General manager Chris Ballard loves athletic players and UCF's Malachi Lawrence improved his pre-draft stock with a freakish performance at the NFL Combine. Lawrence posted 97th-percentile results through a 40 inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump. His 4.52 40 was also second-best at EDGE.
48. Atlanta Falcons: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson was our selection for the Atlanta Falcons in our last mock and that hasn't changed. Johnson thrived at the NFL Combine, running a 4.40 at 6-0, 193. The small-school defender also leaped a 38 inch vertical and 10-foot-6 broad jump. He would improve the Falcons' cornerback room opposite A.J. Terrell.
52. Green Bay Packers: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington
The Green Bay Packers have certain thresholds at cornerback. Washington's Tacario Davis met them (and then some) at the NFL Combine. Davis was the longest cornerback in Indianapolis with 33 ⅜” arms and an 81-inch wingspan (6-4, 194). The former Arizona transfer ran a 4.41. The Packers might be infatuated with that size, speed, and athleticism profile.
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. ran the third-fastest 40 at his position at 4.51 seconds. His 10-foot-5 broad tied the third-best result at linebacker. Hill is super athletic and long with 32 3/8" arms. The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for a replacement at the position, with Devin Lloyd slated to cash in elsewhere in free agency. The Longhorns standout triggers downhill with good instincts, and he's got sideline to sideline range.