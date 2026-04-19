Georgia Tech RB Jamal Haynes Is NFL Draft Underdog Worth Betting On

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes is an undersized explosive runner in the 2026 NFL Draft. Making a successful position switch from wide receiver, Haynes leaves the Yellow Jackets having produced 2,534 yards and 21 touchdowns. Haynes has recently drawn interest from the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons (details below).

Haynes recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Haynes discussed his successful career at Georgia Tech, his slashing running style, private workouts during the pre-draft process, running with speed and power, and more

JM: You made the switch from wide receiver to running back in 2023 and immediately rushed for a career-high 1,059 yards that season, scoring seven touchdowns and averaging 6.1 yards per carry. You leave Georgia Tech having produced 2,534 yards and 21 touchdowns. It’s safe to say you feel like a natural at running back?

Jamal Haynes: Yeah, I feel very natural at running back. I had to pick up the intentional details of playing the position. I had to learn how to help protect the quarterback. There’s a lot of little things that go into it.

I needed to pick up the nuances around the line of scrimmage. I had to adjust. Once I switched positions and did that, I learned how to make myself very valuable. I wanted to contribute in a variety of ways on the offensive side of the ball.

JM: How would you describe your running style? Is Jamal Haynes a slasher in space, or a powerful between-the-tackles runner?

Jamal Haynes: I’m a little bit of both. I definitely lean towards being a slasher, very athletic and elusive in space, especially when running those zone-based concepts. I’m almost like a gadget guy. As I got better at running back, I started running with power and speed with a little more consistency.

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (1) tries to break away from Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden (4) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

JM: You recently participated in Pro Day. What were your official measurements and some of the testing numbers you put up?

Jamal Haynes: I posted 21 reps on the bench press. I ended up jumping a 36-inch vertical. I ran a 4.50 in the 40 yard dash. I posted a 4.25 short shuttle time. I ran 7.15-7.20 in the three-cone. I measured in at 5-foot-7 and 195 pounds.

JM: Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process? Did you have any meetings at pro day, or any virtual meetings?

Jamal Haynes: I attended the Atlanta Falcons’ local day workout. I also worked out privately for the Philadelphia Eagles at Georgia Tech.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Jamal Haynes?

Jamal Haynes: I’m going to add a lot of value to the team, both on and off the field. I’m a very versatile playmaker. I can make plays by making guys miss in the open field. I can generate explosive plays.

I’m a great teammate in the locker room as well. I’m going to bring a lot of camaraderie to the locker room. I enjoy bringing the team together. Spending a draft pick on Jamal Haynes is a good investment.