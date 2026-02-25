J Michael Sturdivant NFL Draft Interview: Florida WR Ready to Prove Himself
Florida wide receiver J Michael Sturdivant is an intriguing pass catcher in the 2026 NFL Draft. After previously playing at Cal and UCLA, Sturdivant played for the Gators in 2025. He was effective, registering 406 receiving yards while averaging 15.0 yards per catch.
Sturdivant recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Sturdivant discussed his experience at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl, what he proved to teams in attendance, reaching his potential , and more.
Florida WR J Michael Sturdivant Strives to be Do-It-All Weapon in 2026 NFL Draft
JM: You participated in this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl. What an awesome honor that was for you. How would you describe the overall experience?
J Michael Sturdivant: It was great to be around all of that talent and NFL coaches. It was a really cool experience. They did a great job running that event from start to finish. They had to deal with some difficult weather. The East-West Shrine staff handled everything so professionally.
It was a very humbling experience. I was excited to go out and compete. I learned a lot from the NFL coaches.
JM: We’re glad you had that opportunity. What do you think you proved to NFL teams and scouts in attendance?
J Michael Sturdivant: I wanted to prove I can do everything they need me to do as a player. I wanted to prove I’m not just a “BIG SLOT” or anything like that. I am not a one-dimensional wide receiver.
I went to the East-West Shrine Bowl with the intention of winning short, intermediate, and long routes, to win on the inside [as a slot] and on the outside as well. I wanted to block in the run game as well, and play on special teams too.
JM: You would have met with all 32 teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl. A few weeks removed from the process, which of those meetings stick out fresh in your mind?
J Michael Sturdivant: It was fun meeting with all 32 teams to be honest with you. I had a bunch of great interviews. I learned a lot of lessons. It was great to start building those connections with every team. I had fun talking about my journey and allowing them to put a face to my name.
JM: You had a nice season at Florida in 2025. It’s been a winding road for you. How do you reflect on the journey? You played at three different programs, at Cal and UCLA before Florida. It hasn’t been a simple path for you.
J Michael Sturdivant: It was an amazing journey. I was blessed to play at three great programs. I learned a lot of lessons along the way. I met a lot of great people and it led to so many cool experiences. I wouldn’t do it any differently if I could. Each opportunity was a blessing. I learned from my teammates while playing the game I love. I learned so much. I’m thankful for everything.
JM: You averaged 15.0 yards per catch this past season, the second-highest of your career. You made explosive plays. What do you attribute that to?
J Michael Sturdivant: We were an explosive offense at Florida. That’s what we took pride in. It came down to me being explosive when the ball came my way. That was our goal in the wide receiver room, to be as explosive as possible. We gained the trust of our quarterback. He threw the ball our way and more often than not, we came down with it.
JM: Does J Michael Sturdivant have a favorite route to run?
J Michael Sturdivant: Definitely the post route. Every receiver loves a good post route (laughs). Our eyes light up when we see that ball in the air. We can change the game or flip field position with that post ball. It’s the most exciting route in my opinion.
I can run a good post route from outside or from the slot. If you can win a post route in a Cover 4 setting, it’s just a lot of fun. You can be backed up in your end zone and flip the field right there. That’s an explosive play, maybe a 75-yard touchdown. It can really change the energy, bring a spark to the offense and change the dynamic of the game.
It puts points on the board. It’s a tone setter that changes the game.
JM: Are there any receivers you enjoy watching and learning from?
J Michael Sturdivant: There are a lot of great receivers in the NFL. I try not to compare myself to anybody. I’m trying to be the best version of myself I can be. I do love watching Davante Adams though. He makes it look effortless. I love watching film on him.
JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should an NFL team use one of their 2026 NFL Draft picks on J Michael Sturdivant?
J Michael Sturdivant: I can take the top off every defense. I’m also willing to come in and do the dirty work not some receivers shy away from. I’m a complete wide receiver in this draft.