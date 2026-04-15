Jaden Dugger Is Turning Heads Fast As His NFL Draft Stock Skyrockets

Louisiana linebacker Jaden Dugger has been a rising prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft ever since his eye-opening performance at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl. Dugger was flying around sideline to sideline. He competed with the same urgency that led to his breakout 125-tackle showing this past season.

Dugger recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Dugger discussed his experience at East-West Shrine, being this year's breakout linebacker, recent team meetings and interviews, why he has so much upside, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Louisiana LB Jaden Dugger Is Top Sleeper Prospect

JM: You generated a lot of attention for your performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl. You were flying around. Do you feel like you took advantage of that opportunity? Did you immediately notice an uptick in scouting attention?

Jaden Dugger: Naturally coming from a Group of Five school, everybody wants to see if you can play against higher level competition. I feel like I proved I could play against anybody at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

I was voted the best player in attendance. I was the top linebacker there. I went out there to compete and play well. The performance brought me a lot more attention.

JM: You were so good at East-West Shrine and you’ve kept the momentum going. You were also really good at your Pro Day. You ran a 4.60 in the 40 yard dash and a 7.00 three-cone at 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds. You also leaped a 10-foot-6 broad jump. Were scouts satisfied with the performance?

Jaden Dugger: I had a pretty good pro day. I had some different goals I wanted to reach though (laughs). I didn’t fully meet my goals. I felt blessed at the end of the day. I’ve put myself in a good position. I could have done a little better though.

Scouts said I did really well. I showcased my athleticism. I was very fluid. I just wanted to showcase exactly what I can do. I felt like I did that.

JM: You led the Sun Belt this past season with 64 solo tackles. You totaled 125 takedowns. You got so much better at playing linebacker in 2025. You’re a former wide receiver, so you’re still developing. What led to your 2025 improvements?

Jaden Dugger: I’ve learned the game from my teammates. I’ve put in a lot of work in the film room as well. That’s a big part of it as well. That’s probably what led to my improvement, the work I did in the film room.

Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Marquise Davis (7) runs the ball as Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns linebacker Jaden Dugger (3) chases during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

JM: Where do you still need to get better at linebacker? What are your areas of improvement as you continue acclimating to the position?

Jaden Dugger: Definitely the little technique stuff. I need to use my hands better. It’s the little things. It’ll come with time, reps, and more experience. I got so much better in just five months this past season. I’m going to continue getting more knowledge and learning the small stuff.

JM: What did you struggle with the most initially when you made the switch from wide receiver to linebacker?

Jaden Dugger: Probably the communication part. It was totally new to me. You’re not doing that stuff at wide receiver. I had to get used to being the quarterback of the defense. I had to become that guy. I had the weight of communication on my shoulders. That was the biggest difference.

I made the switch to linebacker while also coming to Louisiana as a transfer. I didn’t play a leadership role prior to that. I had to grow and learn as a leader of the defense. That was the hardest part for me.

JM: That’s a terrific answer. Have you met with any NFL teams recently? I believe you have an in-person visit with the Green Bay Packers.

Jaden Dugger: I was just in Green Bay with the Packers. I had meetings with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, and the New York Jets as well. I’ve had a ton of Zoom meetings as well with the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants, and others.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Jaden Dugger?

Jaden Dugger: I think I have the most upside of any player in this draft. This is the worst I’m ever going to be and I’m still making plays compared to guys who are supposed to be the top players in this class. I’m only going to get better.

I feel like I’ve proven myself. I love competing. I have the intangibles you can’t teach. The ball is in their court at this point. We’ll see how those 32 teams feel about me.