Jalon Kilgore Might Be the NFL Draft’s Ultimate Chess Piece

South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore is among the most versatile defenders in the 2026 NFL Draft. A nickel safety capable of playing multiple positions from all alignments, Kilgore is a legitimate chess-piece. He'll have a profound impact on a defense as a rookie.

A Top 100 prospect on our big board, Kilgore recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Kilgore discussed his terrific versatility, making position switches, playmaking ability, recent team meetings and visits, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore Has Elite Versatility

JM: Your tape has been outstanding over the past two seasons. You had like 100 tackles. You’re a machine around the line of scrimmage. You had seven interceptions and 15 pass breakups in 2024-25. You must feel pretty good about that overall body of work.

Jalon Kilgore: Yeah, it’s a testament to how our defensive staff coached us. Pay attention to the finer details. Know where you’re supposed to be and be a playmaker. I’m a product of my coaches. That’s who I’ve always been.

I appreciate my coaches for making the right calls and putting me in good positions to make plays. It allowed me to showcase my athletic ability.

JM: The ball skills especially jump out at me. You had five interceptions in 2024 and another two in 2025. You had like 21 pass breakups in three seasons. What do you think it is about your game that allowed you to be so combative and productive at the catch point?

Jalon Kilgore: It comes from me being a versatile player. That’s what I’ve been my entire life. I used to play on the offensive side of the ball as well. I understand how offenses are trying to attack us. I even played a little wide receiver in college.

I understand all the fine nuances of playing receiver down to the depth of their routes. That allows me to make plays at the catch point. I have very good instincts for getting the ball back to our offense.

I love having that ability.

JM: You were incredible at the NFL Combine. You ran a 4.40, leaped a 37-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump. You ran a nice short shuttle (4.32) as well. Do you think you surprised scouts with that performance? Were you satisfied with the performance?

Jalon Kilgore: Yeah, I think I opened some eyes through my performance at the NFL Combine. I think some people knew how fast I was. I think the results matched the game speed you see on tape from me.

I think my athletic ability was also displayed by my jumps. It was fun to put that on display for everyone to see at the NFL Combine. I put the work in for those results, having trained for two months up in Florida at XPE.

Matt [Gates] and Tony [Villani], the training staff at XPE, I shout those guys out all the time. They put my body in the right position and kept me healthy. I got faster and became a better overall athlete throughout that process.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (DB39) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

JM: The work paid off. What’s your favorite aspect of playing the safety position?

Jalon Kilgore: I’d probably say tackling. I love to tackle. I also love reading a quarterback’s eyes. That’s the best way to go make plays. I love being a playmaker. That’s the main aspect of my game. I’m very aggressive in pursuit of plays.

I love putting ball carriers on the ground. Wherever the ball is, put them on the ground. Read the quarterback, see what he’s thinking and get the ball back for our offense. I target the ball at its highest point.

JM: You’ve played everywhere. We saw how Nick Emmanwori impacted a Super Bowl winning defense last season. How do you feel the safety position has evolved in recent years? Safeties are being asked to do different things nowadays.

Jalon Kilgore: A lot of people are calling safeties nickels or that “STAR” role nowadays. Moving forward, that safety role, it’s always been flexible and coachable to me. I’ve been playing safety my entire life.

Me having to make that transition to nickel, getting used to playing closer to the ball, it’s exactly what my team needed me to do. I’ve always been able to make plays on the back end, but me having the versatility to play closer to the line of scrimmage made me a more versatile player.

Being coachable all over the field is what makes me so special.

JM: You can play nickel or that “STAR” role. You can handle traditional safety duties in coverage and around the line of scrimmage as well. Where do teams see you playing at the next level? What’s the feedback you’re getting on that?

Jalon Kilgore: I’ve heard a lot of nickel and safety. A little bit of both. Some teams see me as their nickel. Other teams see me as their safety. Some teams want me to play everywhere.

JM: You love to tackle. You brought that up earlier. You said it was your favorite aspect of the position. Not every safety loves to tackle. That’s the honest truth. You clearly do though. It’s obvious on tape. I don’t have to take your word for it. What do you love about it?

Jalon Kilgore: I feel like it’s a mindset thing. I’ve always been a good tackler, dating back to my youth football days. I enjoyed learning the techniques. I understood how to make good tackles, how to take the right angles.

I appreciate the finer details that go into being a great tackler. I’ve always had that mindset. Once I perfected the technique, I knew I’d always love to tackle. It made it way easier for me.

JM: Did you end up making any Top 30 visits during the pre-draft process? You probably met with a bunch of teams on Zoom too.

Jalon Kilgore: I ended up visiting the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, and Washington Commanders. It was a great process. I had great vibes with every team I visited. I’d be blessed to be drafted anywhere.

I had great vibes at those meetings. I met with some of those same teams on Zoom. I did a bunch of Zooms.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We’ve appreciated your time today. This has been awesome. This conversation has highlighted why you’re one of the most versatile defenders in the 2026 NFL Draft. What kinda impact are you going to make at the next level?

Jalon Kilgore: I want to be a dominant player, a high-impact player right away. I’m ready to play. I’m going to be a pro every single day in the building. I’m excited to go win some games.