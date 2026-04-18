Josh Braun’s NFL Draft Stock Benefits From Multiple Underrated Factors

Kentucky offensive lineman Josh Braun is an intriguing prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft who has started 43 career games in the SEC. That experience and durability in the best conference of college football has earned him rave reviews from scouts. He's been versatile while playing over 3,000 snaps.



Braun recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Braun discussed entering the Draft while possessing so much experience playing high-level football, positional versatility, which NFL teams he's worked out for and met during the pre-draft process, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Kentucky OL Josh Braun Is Durable & Versatile

JM: You enter the NFL Draft having made 43 career starts at Florida (2020-22), Arkansas (2023-24), and Kentucky (2025). How do you think that level of preparation and exposure will help you acclimate to the NFL level?

Josh Braun: It’s definitely something that’s in my favor. I’ve played over 3,000 snaps in the SEC. Of course the NFL is a different ball game. You’re playing against the best of the best on a weekly basis.

Playing in the SEC is the closest you can get to adequately preparing for the challenges in the NFL. I have a lot of respect for the amount of work and preparation it’s going to take to step on that field.

JM: Because you’ve played so many positions and snaps, I’m curious where NFL teams see you playing at the next level?

Josh Braun: Given my experience in college, I was a swing guard. I learned how to snap the ball during this last season at Kentucky. There’s definitely been interest in having me play all three interior positions.

My time at the East-West Shrine Bowl was very valuable because I was able to swing out to tackle. I really showcased my versatility. I appreciate the Shrine Bowl for giving me that opportunity.

The NFL is looking for me to play all three interior positions. I want to play all five in case they need me. If somebody goes down with an injury, whenever I’m needed, my goal is to be able to play every position. I just want to compete at every position on the offensive line.

JM: The NFL will love that. Is Josh Braun an athlete in space or a powerful blocker in a phone booth? If you had to choose one…

Josh Braun: I’d say powerful in a phone booth. I feel like my length definitely gives me an advantage in that regard. I can get my hands on a defender right at the snap and keep him off my body.

That gives me all the leverage and puts me in the driver seat. I can dictate where I want the defender to go.

JM: Building on that, what was your favorite play to run in the playbook this past season? Something you got excited about hearing in the huddle. Break it down for me. I love hearing this answer from an offensive lineman.

Josh Braun: I love to play as a pulling guard. We ran a lot of pin and pull schemes, a lot of counter. Whenever our coaching staff called one of those, I got very excited.

JM: Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process? Did you have any meetings at pro day, or any virtual meetings?

Josh Braun: Being at Kentucky, all five of our offensive linemen declared for the NFL Draft. It put us in a unique position. Teams were coming to meet with us. Around Pro Day, the five of us met with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. The New Orleans Saints were supposed to come in, but they had an issue at the airport and never made it to town.

I also met with 31 NFL teams at the Shrine Bowl.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Josh Braun?

Josh Braun: I played six seasons in the SEC. I’m ready to carve out a career for myself in the NFL. I didn’t miss any games or practices in the SEC. I was very durable, very available. My football IQ is off the charts. I’m sharp enough to play all five positions.

I understand how to execute. I can play every position across the interior and I’m learning how to play tackle. I’m very versatile. I’ll be ready when I’m needed.