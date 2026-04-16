Justin Joly Is Gaining NFL Draft Buzz In a Way Teams Can't Deny

NC State tight end Justin Joly enters the 2026 NFL Draft with legitimate momentum. The Senior Bowl MVP and Tight End of the Week in Mobile, Joly produced nearly 500 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this past season. He's a compact, hard-nosed pass catcher who runs athletic routes as a former wide receiver.

Joly recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Joly discussed scoring 11 touchdowns at NC State, his favorite routes to run, recent team visits and interviews, the details of being a nuanced route artist, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: NC State Justin Joly Is Top-Tier Pass Catcher

JM: You transferred from UConn to NC State and put together two really nice seasons. You totaled nearly 100 catches and over 1,000 yards across two very consistent years. You must be pretty proud of what you put on tape in 2024-25.

Justin Joly: I think I’ve been very versatile. I brought a lot to the table as a pass-catching tight end, and I improved as a blocker as well. I’ve always wanted to be an all-around tight end. I wanted to be everything NC State needed me to be.

If I can do that, then I can be everything my NFL team will need me to be as well.

JM: You scored 11 touchdowns at NC State. That includes a Wolfpack record for tight ends at the program. What do you think it is about your game that makes you such a threat in the red zone?

Justin Joly: I pride myself on being a security blanket for my quarterback. I’ve had some great offensive coordinators that knew how to use me in the red zone. I’m able to get open and create opportunities in that area of the field.

I show up when we need to get the ball into the end zone.

JM: Does Justin Joly have a favorite route to run? I want to build on that. What’s something you hear in the huddle and get excited about?

Justin Joly: I love a good corner route. Any corner route to be honest with you (laughs). There’s so many different ways I can attack a corner route. I can break it off in different ways at the top of the route.

I can attack a defender’s inside shoulder or sell a seam ball before snapping it off. There are just so many different variations of a corner route. That’s why I really enjoy running that route.

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (15) during pregame activities against the Tennessee Volunteers at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

JM: Speaking of, you’re excellent at manipulating defensive backs at the top of your routes. You read leverage to exploit zone coverage. Talk to me about those abilities. When it comes to the hidden details of route running, you’re very nuanced.

Justin Joly: I think I have a natural feel for that. I rely on instincts when I’m running routes. I played wide receiver in high school. I’ve always been a natural. I’ve maintained a similar body weight and kept my movements crisp and smooth at tight end.

I don’t think most defensive backs and safeties don't expect me to move as well as I do for a 245 pound tight end.

JM: It’s obvious on tape. You have a bunch of pre-draft visits. I believe the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans are on your list. Where else have you been?

Justin Joly: I’ve already visited the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Carolina Panthers. All of those meetings were great. They showed me a lot of energy and enthusiasm. Obviously, I’m not picking them. We’ll see who ends up picking me (laughs). I think I left a good impression. It’s been a blessing.

I have the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins coming up. I’ve also recently met with the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Washington Commanders, to round off a few virtual meetings.

I had an in-person meeting with the Baltimore Ravens before my pro day as well. I also met with the tight end coaches for the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints the day before pro day.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We’ve appreciated your time today. This has been great. What kind of impact is Justin Joly going to make at the next level?

Justin Joly: You’re getting the ultimate competitor at tight end. I love to play this game. I’m going to come in ready to play and contribute. I want to make a name for myself.