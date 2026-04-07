Kamari Ramsey Is Gaining NFL Draft Buzz for Traits Scouts Can’t Ignore

USC safety Kamari Ramsey enters the 2026 NFL Draft having displayed terrific positional versatility. Capable of playing a flexible role for a defensive backfield, Ramsey embodies everything the safety position has become in today's NFL. Teams crave that ability.

Ramsey recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Ramsey discussed playing multiple positions at USC, how the safety position has changed and evolved, meeting with a bunch of NFL teams, his fantastic performance at the NFL Combine, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: USC S Kamari Ramsey Has Elite Versatility

JM: You played a lot of nickel this past season after playing more traditional safety roles in 2024. Was that a difficult adjustment? You handled it flawlessly on tape.

Kamari Ramsey: I had played a little nickel during the 2024 season. I believe I started two or three games in the slot that year. Having that experience helped me make a bigger transition to the position this past season.

We had some injuries at fall camp. The best decision for the team at that point was to move me to nickel. I was ready to help the team. Moving me to nickel helped us get our best 11 players on the field.

I knew the defense at every level, from the defensive line to the back end. It was wise for me to move to nickel and help the team. I became the communicator for us.

JM: Teams must be excited about your versatility. I think I’ve seen you legitimately play four or five different positions on tape. You’ve played every look at safety and nickel in different personnel packages. I bet that’s coming up a ton in your meetings.

Kamari Ramsey: That’s definitely been the biggest topic during my team meetings. Versatility is the premier trait I hang my hat on. The game is changing. You need to have dynamic defenders in those positions.

NFL teams are definitely excited about my versatility. We can put me in different positions that respond to whatever the offense is doing. That’s where the game has been going. It’s my job to handle that communication and get us in the right looks.

I’m going to continue being a great communicator while improving my versatility.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Kamari Ramsey (DB45) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

JM: Speaking of, how do you feel the safety position has evolved in recent years? We saw what Nick Emmanwori did for the Super Bowl winning Seattle Seahawks last season. He transformed that unit. I feel like you can do something similar for an NFL defense in 2026.

Kamari Ramsey: It’s changed a lot, especially how guys like Jalen Ramsey, Kyle Hamilton, and now Nick Emmanwori, they’ve had a huge impact on the position. They’re position-less players. They can play in dime packages. They can play free or strong safety, boundary safety, nickel.

You become a versatile chesspiece for your defensive coordinator. You can move us around and give an offense a different look depending on what they need on the field. You can do that without sacrificing the size or tackling ability you’d get from a linebacker.

When you have safeties like myself who can move around and play so many different positions, it just makes things so much easier for a defensive coordinator to call the game. We’re all going to play with speed and physicality.

JM: That’s an excellent answer. I feel like you’re really good at reading route concepts and driving forward. I thought you did that at a pretty high level on tape. What do you enjoy about that?

Kamari Ramsey: It goes back to trusting what I see. I trust my film study. I had some great players around me as well. When you trust your teammates, especially in the secondary, you can play freely.

We bounce ideas off each other and see different things out there. We discuss what looks we think we’re going to get from the offense and how we think they’re going to attack our scheme.

You can play football at a high level when you trust what you see. Trust your film study. Learn the opponent like the back of your hand and play with freedom. It’s just about making plays from there.

JM: Spoken like a true student of the game. You were fantastic at the NFL Combine. You ran a 4.47 and leaped a 36-inch vertical. Were you satisfied with the overall performance?

Kamari Ramsey: I wanted to jump higher on the vertical (laughs). I was aiming for like 38 inches. I trained hard and put my best foot forward at the NFL Combine. It was a grind. A lot of work went into the preparation.

I was fairly happy with my overall performance, but I did want to jump higher on the vertical.

JM: You’ve been meeting with a bunch of NFL teams throughout this process. How’s that treating you?

Kamari Ramsey: It’s been a fun and calm process for me so far. I’ve been hopping on a ton of Zoom meetings with different NFL teams. I’m working out and staying ready. I’m excited for rookie minicamp.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. This conversation has highlighted why you’re one of the most versatile safeties in the 2026 NFL Draft. When a team uses a draft pick on Kamari Ramsey, what kind of guy are they getting?

Kamari Ramsey: You’re getting a student of the game who loves football. My life revolves around football. I’m going to be a complete safety at the next level who can play in coverage and tackle.

I have that versatility teams are looking for. You can move me around due to my coverage versatility. I can play nickel, both safety spots, and in dime packages. I’m a do-it-all football player.

I have a high football IQ. That’s why I can handle playing so many different positions. You’ll never have to take me off the field. I’m also going to be an exemplary human being for our organization. I can’t wait to get to work.