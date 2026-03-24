Kayden McDonald's Dominance Creates First-Round NFL Draft Buzz

Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald is the most physically dominant prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. After winning a National Championship as a younger player, McDonald was relied on as an every-down starter this past season. He responded by taking full advantage, registering 65 tackles (nine for loss).

A top 20 prospect in our rankings, McDonald recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. McDonald discussed his upbringing in Ohio State's system, taking advantage of his opportunity to start, his physicality as a run defender, rushing the passer, and more.

2026 NFL Draft Interview: Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald Is Physically Dominant

JM: You had to wait your turn at Ohio State. You arrived in 2023 and learned from the guys in front of you. What was that process like? You also won a National Championship as a young player.

Kayden McDonald: Coming in as a freshman, I definitely had to get used to not playing right away. I had to go extra hard in the offseason to prepare myself. Like you said, Ohio State always has a bunch of older, productive players who are going to play in front of the young guys.

I learned how to be a great teammate. I also really committed myself in the weight room so that I would be ready to take that step once my number was called. I took on that ‘“first guy in, last one out” mentality.

I built great habits. It helped me over time. I fell in love with working hard, even if there wasn’t going to be an immediate reward.

We won a National Championship. We had four defensive lineman on that team who entered the NFL Draft. I knew I was going to have to step up in a big way. I was ready to do that, because I had been preparing for my opportunity the entire time.

JM: That’s an excellent way to prepare. It paid off. You had an exceptional season in 2025, recording 65 tackles and nine for loss. You went through the process. What led to your breakout campaign?

Kayden McDonald: I manifested the breakout season by working hard the entire time, whether I was playing or not. I remember our first game of the season was against Texas. That’s a big game to start the year.

I knew if I had a good game, I could take it one day at a time and build on that performance. I kept developing as I became a more mature player. I think you can look at each game this past season and say I got better every single week.

I played my best football when we had our biggest games.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) warms up prior to the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JM: The tape tells a story. You’re an elite run defender on tape. Like I said earlier, you had nine tackles for loss this past season. What do you enjoy about stopping the run? You’ve gotta be selfless to fall in love with it.

Kayden McDonald: It starts with winning my assignment. I welcome those double teams so I can free up our linebackers. I love making everybody around me better. That’s what shows up on film. Arvell [Reese] and Sonny [Styles] would tell you the same thing.

I controlled the middle and I loved watching my teammates fly around and make plays. Caleb Downs, Caden Curry, everybody was making plays. They really helped me develop as well.

Being at Ohio State is a grind. I had to practice against the best offensive line every single day (laughs). Iron sharpens iron. We all played our role. I took that next step. The coaching staff said they wanted me to bring a strong presence up the middle. I took that advice and ran with it.

I wanted to put that responsibility on my shoulders. I was ready for the opportunity.

JM: You certainly did just that. Talk to me about your pass-rush arsenal as well. It’s predicated on power. What do you consider to be your go-to moves and counters?

Kayden McDonald: I’m definitely a power rusher. That’s the go-to move. I’m a physical player. I can go right through you. You have three options. You can go through an offensive lineman, or you can beat him inside or outside.

I make sure I have great hand usage. I gotta be ready with hand counters if the offensive lineman shoots his hands. I love pushing the pocket. My assignment was to push the pocket. It doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet. I have to win my assignment.

Transitioning to the NFL, I’m only going to become a better pass rusher. I’m just getting started. I’m a young player who is going to come in ready to get better. I’m super coachable. I want to take on more responsibility as a pass rusher.

I’m ready to play. From Day One, I’m going to compete for that opportunity.

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) reacts before the 2025 Big Ten championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

JM: You’re so much fun to watch on tape. Did you have any formal interviews at the NFL Combine, and do you have any visits or workouts coming up?

Kayden McDonald: I feel like I’ve been meeting with pretty much every NFL team. It’s a total blessing. Formal interviews, Zoom meetings, it really feels like it’s been every team (laughs). I had formals at the NFL Combine with the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, and a few others.

I’ve been on Top 30 visits. I have one with the Bengals, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, Ravens, Bears.

Every team that needs a physical defensive tackle has been in touch with me.

JM: You’ve essentially met with every NFL team, like you said. Turn the tape on and it’s easy to see why there’s so much interest in you. You had a lot of great teammates at Ohio State. If you were going to war tomorrow and could only bring one with you, who would that be and why?

Kayden McDonald: Caleb Downs. He just texted me right now (laughs). That’s my brother. We grew up with each other. We have a great relationship. You want to go to war with somebody who loves football, and Caleb Downs loves football.

That’s my guy. I’d definitely go to war with him. I knew he was always going to take care of business on the back end. He knew I had him on the front lines. I’d also mention Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, man.

They speak highly of me and I speak highly of them. I love those guys.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. This conversation has highlighted why a team should use an early first-round pick on Kayden McDonald. What kind of guy is a team getting in Kayden McDonald?

Kayden McDonald: They’re getting the most physical defensive tackle in the NFL Draft. I’m going to elevate the room. I want to help the team win a Super Bowl. I believe my teammates are going to love me. I’m going to earn their respect.

I come from a good family. I’m a good person first and foremost. I love the game of football. I’m ready to work. I don’t want anything handed to me. I want to earn it. That’s why I went to Ohio State. I wanted to earn my spot on that field.

I want to make an instant impact in the NFL. To have that opportunity is a blessing and I don’t take it lightly. I want to play at the highest level. I’ve been dreaming about that forever. I know how rare the opportunity is.

Me being one of those one percenters is a blessing and I don’t take it lightly.