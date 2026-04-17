Latrell McCutchin Sr.’s NFL Draft Journey Is Unlike Anything Else

Houston cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr. enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025. He now enters the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the more underrated defensive backs. McCutchin registered 51 tackles and nine pass breakups while displaying his competitive skill set in press-man coverage.

McCutchin recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. McCutchin discussed defying the odds on his journey, impressing scouts at the NFL Combine, playing press-man and zone coverage, and so much more.

NFL Draft Interview: Houston CB Latrell McCutchin Sr. Defied the Odds

JM: I thought you had a really nice season in 2025 with the Houston Cougars. I’d even call it a breakout season, with 51 tackles and nine pass breakups. What do you think led to your improved play?

Latrell McCutchin Sr: I just feel like I was being more attentive, paying more attention to the little things and honing in on the finer details. I was making sure that I focused on things that I didn't do well in the prior season and just tried to excel in those areas.

I kind of feel like I made jumps in areas where I wasn't as productive the past season, and I owe it all to the people around me, my coaches, my teammates and everybody for pushing me to be my best.

JM: The nine pass breakups especially stand out to me. What is it about your game that allows you to be so competitive at the catch point in your opinion?

Latrell McCutchin Sr: I think I just played with that fire. I love going out there to play cornerback. I feel like it's a mental thing, you know? You know, for at least 30-40% of the game, just because the position itself requires you to have a certain mentality, a certain confidence about yourself.

So just being able to be violent at the catch point and focusing on finishing is something that I really wanted to do, and I feel like I was pretty good at it this past season.

JM: You were also quite good at the NFL Combine. You ran a 4.43 at 6-2, 191 pounds. You also leaped a 38.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-11 broad jump. Do you feel like you surprised scouts with your athleticism?

Latrell McCutchin Sr: Yeah, I heard a couple little rumors and whatnot that a couple of teams thought I was, I don't know, like slow or something. So I kind of feel like being able to showcase what I can do from an athletic standpoint is something that played to my advantage because I did perform well at the NFL Combine.

The performance was a lot better than people expected of me.

JM: Do you prefer to play man or zone coverage? I feel like you’re a press-man cornerback with your size and length, but I want to hear your breakdown.

Latrell McCutchin Sr: In my opinion, I feel like I'm at my best when I'm playing press man coverage for sure. But at the same time, I have that versatility to be able to open my hips and get out of breaks while in zone coverage as well.

I’m able to key in different things and look at the quarterback and stuff like that [in zone]. So I kind of feel like that puts me in a position where I have some added versatility to my game in the sense that I can be interchangeable between positions and schemes. I can add value to a team wherever I see or wherever they see me fit.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

JM: Were you guys a press-man coverage team at Houston?

Latrell McCutchin Sr: We mixed man and zone coverage. But I mean, primarily, I was playing a lot of press man as a wide corner, especially on third downs and even on first and second down as well. I was in press-man for probably 70% of the game, most games.

JM: Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process? Have you had any in-person visits or workouts, or virtual Zoom meetings?

Latrell McCutchin Sr: I haven't had anything super formal scheduled since the NFL Combine. Teams have been hitting me up virtually, calling me and texting me pretty frequently, meeting on Zoom.

I met with the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos recently. It's been fun just being able to talk to these teams. Being in this position that I'm in, hopefully I’m getting a chance to play at the next level.

I met with the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, and Broncos at Pro Day. I probably met with 15-16 teams informally at the NFL Combine as well. I’ve met with the Tennessee Titans multiple times throughout this process, virtually and at the combine.

A lot of people that was far-fetched for me not too long ago, especially after the season I had in 2024. But I don't know, I feel like my story is one of those stories that you can look at and learn from.

JM: You’ve come a long way. There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We’ve appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is Latrell McCutchin Sr. going to make at the next level?

Latrell McCutchin Sr: When you’re looking at your draft board, I feel like every team needs somebody that's going to be an ultimate competitor. And if you look at me and you look at the value that I add on special teams and what I can do defensively, I feel like my game just reflects what teams are looking for.

I go out there and compete on every single down. I wake up the same person every day with a lot of energy. I just feel like being me is something that plays to my advantage because so many people tend to gravitate towards me in the locker room.

I'm one of those guys in the locker room that kind of becomes the glue guy for our team. I’ve been that guy in the past just because of the type of person I am. I don't know, I can just build bonds with people from so many different cultures and kind of help people come together. That’s who I am.

I feel like just having that added value on the personal side of the workplace, while also being able to be everything that I can be defensively. I can be everything and anything a team needs me to be.