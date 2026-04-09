Markel Bell Is Drawing Serious NFL Draft Buzz And It’s Easy to See Why

Miami offensive tackle Markel Bell is drawing legitimate attention in the 2026 NFL Draft. A physical blocker with overwhelming size, Bell possesses traits that few lineman can boast. His 6-9, 346-pound frame carries NFL starter potential.

Bell recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Bell discussed thriving at Miami after previously playing at Holes Community College, attending OL Masterminds with Duke Mayweather, his favorite concepts to execute in the playbook, why NFL teams are infatuated with his size, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Miami OT Markel Bell Drawing Legitimate Interest

JM: You played at Holmes Community College before making the jump to Miami in 2024. What was your JUCO experience like? You really have to love football to endure it.

Markel Bell: Yeah, there’s no doubt about that. You nailed it. You better love football to survive JUCO. I was in the middle of nowhere. We only had one dollar general across the street from our campus (laughs).

I had to travel 45 minutes to an hour away just to find the next restaurant. It felt like somebody dropped me off in the middle of nowhere. It was nothing but school and football. That was it.

JM: You endured that and worked your way to Miami. It’s a testament to your work ethic. I thought you got so much better on tape in 2025. That’s no surprise. You looked way more comfortable during your second season at Miami. What do you think led to that improvement?

Markel Bell: I just needed time and reps. Time in itself is a huge factor. I always knew what I was capable of. You guys [the media] obviously did not (laughs). I just needed time and reps.

My constant dedication is what got me from JUCO to the University of Miami. I flourished into the player I am today. I needed time and patience. I reached out to outside sources such as Duke Mayweather.

I went to OL Masterminds. I put myself around NFL veterans. I got to really see what it takes to be a pro, how they approach a day-to-day basis. That helped me a lot too. I went back to Duke [Mayweather] after that and trained with him.

I reached out to [former NFL player] LeCharles Bentley and just tapped into different resources. I just trusted the outside sources I had access to. I put the work in. Everybody is their own player, but they helped me grow. Time in itself played a huge role.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

JM: You have overwhelming size at 6-foot-9 and 346 pounds with 36.5-inch arms. How do you use that size to your advantage in pass protection and as a run blocker?

Markel Bell: I really just overwhelm defenders. There are some offensive tackles in the NFL at my size, but I feel like I move very well, very efficiently for my size. I’m still working to be even better.

I’m getting better in this offseason right now. I’m better than I was during the 2025 season. I’m always working to move more efficiently at my size. I love overwhelming defenders, man.

They just assume I can’t move well because I’m so big. They don’t think I can bend well at my size. They’re sadly mistaken.

JM: That’s a lot of fun. What was your favorite play to run in the playbook this past season? I always love hearing this answer from an offensive lineman. Break it down for me.

Markel Bell: I love running duo. It just showcases who I am as a player on that field. That duo scheme is set up to be man on man. We’re getting two double teams on those designed plays. If you see me on the back side of duo, I’m handling my business (laughs). I’m eliminating that defender.

He has no chance of making that play. If I’m on the front side of duo, that’s when I really get to show who I am as a player. I fire off the ball with good pad level. I’m moving that defender into the linebacker’s gap.

It goes back to how efficiently I’ve been moving. I can overwhelm defenders with my size and strength.

JM: It’s so much fun to watch you execute duo on tape. Did you meet with any teams at pro day? Do you have any upcoming in-person visits or Zoom meetings?

Markel Bell: I met with a lot of teams at pro day. The day before pro day, I met with the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints. I went to dinner with the Dallas Cowboys. At Pro Day, I met the New York Giants right before my workout. I met with the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos right after my workout.

I’m about to head to Miami and Philadelphia for Top 30 visits with the Dolphins and Eagles.

I recently met virtually with the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why on tape. What kind of impact is Markel Bell going to make at the next level?

Markel Bell: I’m going to be a very coachable player. Whatever the coaching staff asks of me, I’m going to get the job done. I’m going to be the best player I can be.

I’m big on trust and accountability. I pride myself on those two qualities. I’m going to build trust and accountability with my coaches and teammates. When a play gets called by the offensive coordinator, I’m going to execute it at an elite level.