Max Klare is Forcing NFL Draft Conversations to Shift in Real Time

Ohio State tight end Max Klare is among the more intriguing and athletic prospects at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft. Klare transferred from Purdue to the Buckeyes this past season and proved he could compete on the biggest stages. He now projects as a difference-maker in the NFL.

The 61st ranked prospect on our Top 100 big board, Klare recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Klare discussed making the move from Purdue to Ohio State, improving as a blocker, being an excellent route runner and pass catcher, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Ohio State TE Max Klare Just Keeps Getting Better

JM: You broke out at Purdue in 2024, recording a team-high 51 catches for 685 yards. You went to Ohio State in 2025 and continued that momentum, proving you can play on a bigger stage. You were so productive despite sharing the ball with some pretty special wide receivers. Preparation led to the success at Ohio State. It could have gone a different way when you took that portal risk, but you ensured it didn’t.

Max Klare: I chose Ohio State because I wanted to embrace that level of competition on a daily basis. That started with workouts and Spring ball and Fall camp before the season. Getting to practice against guys like Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese, and Sonny Styles every day, you’ve got no choice but to get better (laughs).

That played a huge role in my development at Ohio State. It also ensured that I’m going to be ready for the next level and what’s to come.

JM: How did iron sharpen iron at practice? I don’t think you saw anyone better than the guys you saw at practice. Those reps must have delivered some fun battles.

Max Klare: Our practices at Ohio State are super intense, physical, and fast. Whenever we did one-on-ones, you knew the guy opposite you was an elite athlete who was going to give his best effort. The coaches definitely demanded that out of us.

That’s ultimately what makes Ohio State a special program. We had a lot of talent. More importantly, we all showed up to practice ready to work. We attacked it the right way. Coaches held us accountable and our teammates held us accountable.

JM: When I turn the tape on, I see a tight end with terrific athleticism. You make a huge impact in the passing game. You’re a great route-runner as well. You’re extremely savvy. Do you have a favorite route to run?

Max Klare: I’d probably say a 10-yard speed out is my favorite route to run. I love working the leverage and snapping it off at the top of the route. I think I do a really good job creating separation at the top and running out of it.

I really love any option route as well. I really enjoy reading the defense. With an option route in man-to-man coverage, I can set them up to win. In zone coverage, I can find the soft spot. I love those two routes. They’re my top two.

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare catches a pass during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JM: It shows on tape. I love the way you run routes. What’s your favorite aspect of playing the tight end position?

Max Klare: I love the versatility that comes with the position. You have to play so many different roles. That makes it challenging, but it also makes it very rewarding. It’s such a special and unique position. We have to block like offensive linemen. We have to catch the ball like a wide receiver.

I love that versatility. We have to contribute to the team in a variety of ways to find success.

JM: Speaking of that versatility, you got a lot better as a blocker as the season went on. Scouts see that as an area you’re looking to expand at the next level. Every college tight end has to get better as a blocker in the pros.

Max Klare: Ohio State exposed me to a lot of new skills. I was coached to do those things at a very high level. It came down to getting more reps and getting comfortable. I felt good in that area. As the season went on, I think I proved I was developing as a blocker.

I was getting better with my technique. That’s what it really comes down to. You need to be in the right spots at the right time. It comes down to leverage, pad level, and strike violence.

You also have to understand the play as well of course. Where’s the ball going? It’s about that and everything in between.

JM: That’s a great breakdown. Fun one for you that might come to fruition. If you could catch a pass from one quarterback in the NFL, who would you choose and why?

Max Klare: Wow, that’s tough. There are so many good quarterbacks out there. I wish I could go back in time and catch a pass from Tom Brady (laughs). He’s the GOAT in my eyes. Almost everyone agrees. Tom Brady would be my choice. That would have been special.

I’d still love to get some insight from Tom Brady.

JM: Imagine that! Did you complete any in-person visits, Pro Day interviews, or Zoom meetings throughout the pre-draft process?

Max Klare: I had a few Top 30 visits with the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I’ve pretty much met with every team on Zoom or at the NFL Combine as well. It’s been a fun process. We’ve had so many good conversations.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. I think this conversation has highlighted why you’re one of the best tight end prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. What kind of impact is Max Klare going to make at the next level?

Max Klare: I’m ready to contribute to the team however I can. I’m willing to do the dirty work in the trenches. I can separate from coverage as a route runner. I’m going to be that versatile player you can put anywhere on the field.

I can’t wait to make an impact.