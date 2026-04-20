Mike Washington’s Relentless Grind Totally Shifted NFL Draft Conversations

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. has been among the biggest risers during the 2026 NFL Draft process. A prospect who has constantly elevated himself, Washington has even landed in the first round of recent mock drafts. He's in strong contention to be the second running back drafted.

Washington recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Washington discussed the hard work and dedication that went into his breakout season at Arkansas, proving scouts wrong at the NFL Combine, his favorite concepts to run in the playbook, pre-draft meetings with all 32 teams, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr. Has Elevated His Stock

JM: After previously playing at Buffalo and New Mexico State, you got that 1,000 yard season at Arkansas in 2025. How do you reflect on that achievement? It was a long road for you, but you kept working and elevating yourself.

Mike Washington Jr: I think you hit the nail on the head. I elevated myself every single year. I kept working to get better. I’d watch film on the previous year and identify where I needed to get better.

I love working on my craft. That’s what helped me get to the point where I was able to put it all together at Arkansas this past season.

JM: You played at such a high level at Arkansas this past season. You then went to the NFL Combine and ran the fastest time among all running backs in the 40 at 4.33 seconds. You were visibly emotional afterwards. You also leaped a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-8 broad jump. It’s safe to say you were satisfied with the performance? I think you surprised a lot of scouts.

Mike Washington Jr: I was definitely satisfied. I got super emotional in that moment because everything hit me all at once in that moment. It felt like the hard work was starting to pay off. I was thinking about everything that’s to come.

I was super satisfied with my results. I also proved a lot of people wrong. Some scouts expected me to run in the 4.4s, or even the 4.5s. Going out there and proving the doubters wrong, that was definitely a good feeling.

JM: Is Mike Washington Jr. an athletic runner in space, or a powerful between-the-tackles runner? If you had to pick one…

Mike Washington Jr: I’m a mixture of both. I’ve actually been working on being more elusive in space. I’m definitely a power runner. I would also say I can flip the field by beating you with my speed. I can be elusive at times as well.

I definitely feel like I’m a mixture of both.

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs the ball during the NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JM: Building on that, you averaged 6.4 yards per carry this past season, ninth-best in the entire FBS. What was your favorite play to run in the playbook? What was something you got excited about hearing in the huddle?

Mike Washington Jr: That’s a great question. We ran a pro-style offense. We ran a bunch of concepts. Anything our offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino put into our offense, I loved it because I knew it was going to be well blocked. They set me up for success.

If I had to pick a favorite, I’d probably go inside zone with an isolation block on the MIKE [linebacker]. I felt like that was our bread and butter. We can go under center, or offset, it doesn’t really matter.

I also loved our pin and pull scheme. That was our bread and butter too. We ran outside zone with terrific success. I’d probably say a mixture of those three right there.

JM: That's a terrific breakdown. We appreciate that. You’ve been busy. I believe you’ve had Top 30 visits with the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. How did that process treat you?

Mike Washington Jr: Those were my Top 30 visits, yeah. The Seattle Seahawks were my last visit. The process was a blessing in all honesty. It kind of feels like high school all over again. I’m being recruited by a bunch of folks (laughs). Except this time, they get to make the recruiting decision.

It’s different. It’s NFL scouts now. The process was pretty cool. I’ve been touring the country and seeing different franchises. It’s been fun to see how they envision me in their scheme, my role in their offense. It’s been a blessing.

I also met with a bunch of teams on Zoom. I’ve probably hit all 32 teams. The Packers was probably the most recent one. The Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Jets, Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Philadelphia Eagles, to name a few.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. This has been excellent. When a team uses an early draft pick on you, what kind of impact is Mike Washington Jr. going to make at the next level?

Mike Washington Jr: I’m somebody who goes about his business. I’m coming in to work. I want to shock the world by putting my name on the map. I want to help elevate the franchise and turn us into consistent winners. Let’s elevate together.

That’s one thing about me. I’m not scared to work. Wherever I get picked, wherever I end up, I’m going to dedicate myself to the franchise. That’s what the fanbase is going to get from me.

I’m coming into work. I’m very passionate about football.