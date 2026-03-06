Myles Rowser NFL Draft Interview: Arizona State's Tackling Machine
Arizona State defensive back Myles “Ghost” Rowser is a veteran safety in the 2026 NFL Draft. Rowser totaled 182 tackles in two seasons with the Sun Devils while thriving in a specialized strong safety role. That performance earned him a well-deserved invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Rowser recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Rowser discussed his experience at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl, what he proved to teams in attendance, which NFL teams have shown interest in his services, and more.
JM: You participated in this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl. That’s one of the premier pre-draft events. How would you describe the overall experience?
Myles Rowser: It was a great experience. I felt honored to get an invite and to know I wasn’t being overlooked during this process. I enjoyed interviewing with the scouts and showcasing my talents in front of all 32 NFL teams.
JM: What do you think you proved to NFL teams and scouts in attendance?
Myles Rowser: I think I proved that I’m a high-character guy first and foremost. I also proved that I’m a versatile player. I played some free safety, which was a nice change because I played strong safety at Arizona State. I wanted to showcase that versatility.
I’m a fast player on the field who processes quickly.
JM: You would have met with all 32 teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl. A few weeks removed from the process, which of those meetings stick out fresh in your mind?
Myles Rowser: I had really good meetings with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, and New York Jets. Those were a few teams that stuck out. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Ravens have all since reached out to me again.
The 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, they’ve met with my defensive coordinator at Arizona State to talk about me as well. They have a really strong relationship. They had a good heart-to-heart about me (laughs).
JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. It’s been quite the journey for you. You began your college football career at Campbell and went to New Mexico State before finishing at Arizona State. How do you look back on it?
Myles Rowser: It was definitely a long journey. Being able to sit back and think about it now, now that I’ve left college and entered the 2026 NFL Draft, it was a long journey. It was a lot to handle and overcome.
JM: You played well at Arizona State these past two seasons, especially as a tackler around the line of scrimmage. You had 182 tackles with the Sun Devils. Do you feel like you’re at your best when playing that box role?
Myles Rowser: Yeah, I most definitely feel comfortable in that role. It allows me to be versatile. I appreciate that opportunity to play closer to the line of scrimmage. I can eliminate a wide receiver and do whatever is asked of me.
JM: How would you write your own scouting report?
Myles Rowser: I’m always trying to deliver that big blow on defense. I play with a lot of speed and physicality. I’m always around the football. I’m a strong communicator as a leader on the field. I’m very vicious.
JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should an NFL team use one of their 2026 NFL Draft picks on Myles Rowser?
Myles Rowser: I’m always going to put my best foot forward for the team. I’m not out here playing for myself. It’s about my 10 teammates on the field. I’m always ready to do my one of 11.