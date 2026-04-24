Nate Boerkircher Brings Something Most NFL Draft Prospects Don’t

Texas A&M's Nate Boerkircher is an elite blocking tight end in the 2026 NFL Draft. A physical and competitive player, his selfless approach will have a profound impact on an NFL offense. Boerkircher also has underrated pass-catching potential that will develop at the next level.

Boerkircher recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Boerkircher discussed developing as a blocker, flashing receiving upside at the Senior Bowl, recent team meetings, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher Is Selfless Weapon

JM: When I turn on the tape, I see one of the better blocking tight ends in the league, both in pass protection and as a run blocker. That’s not exactly common coming out of college. You’re so much more developed in that area. It’s pretty rare.

Nate Boerkircher: Yeah, there’s no doubt about that. I came to college as a walk-on. When I first got to Nebraska, I couldn’t block at all (laughs). Like not even a little bit. I was pretty undersized and underdeveloped.

I’ve come a long way as a blocker throughout my college football career. I’ve been blessed with great coaches who really invested in me, especially as a blocker. They really worked on my fundamentals.

In my opinion, the base of being a good run blocker is just a mindset and having that willingness, especially as a tight end. That’s something you really can’t teach. I’ve used that as my foundation.

I started building fundamentals and technique on top of my willingness. That’s how I developed. I definitely feel like I’ve come a long way.

JM: It paid off. You're physical and competitive. What do you enjoy about doing the dirty work in the trenches? You’ve gotta be pretty selfless, a team-first guy.

Nate Boerkircher: At Texas A&M, we talked about “Men of 10.” It’s all about the 10 guys who don’t have the ball in their hands. What are you doing to help your teammate? Play with terrific effort. Chase the ball and block for your ball carrier.

It takes a selfless mindset. I also find a lot of joy in moving a defender against his will. Being able to move a grown man like that, getting those pancakes, that’s just an awesome feeling.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

JM: I don’t think the stats tell the complete story about your effectiveness as a pass catcher. I personally think there's room to expand in the pros. You have more to offer. You can uncover versus man coverage underneath. Do you think there’s more untapped potential to explore?

Nate Boerkircher: I really do. I truly think I have a lot of room to develop as a pass catcher. In just one season at Texas A&M, I grew a lot in that area. I think I went out and highlighted that a little bit at the Senior Bowl as well. I made some plays in the passing game.

Obviously I have a lot of room to grow in that area. I think I have some ability there, some raw talent that needs a bit more fine-tuning and exposure. I think I’m going to develop there for sure.

JM: I’d say scouts agree. Did you meet with any NFL teams throughout this process? Did you complete any visits or Zoom meetings before the cut-off date?

Nate Boerkircher: I went to Denver, Philadelphia, and Houston for visits with the Broncos, Eagles, and Texans. Those were my three in-person visits. What a fun process that was. I loved exploring those areas.

I met with almost every team on Zoom. I’ve met with just about every team. It’s been a great process. I’ve had a lot of fun doing it. Meeting those position coaches virtually was a blast. We talked about schemes. I had a blast.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Nate Boerkircher going to make at the next level?

Nate Boerkircher: I just want to help build a team up. I’m a culture guy who wants to move the organization in the right direction. I play with a lot of tenacity that brings energy to the team.

I want to lift a team up and boost them in the right direction.