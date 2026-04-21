NFL Draft Buzz Around Sam Roush is Growing Fast for One Big Reason

Stanford tight end Sam Roush is an exciting all-around prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. An excellent in-line blocker, teams can see him playing a role in their offense right away. After a highly athletic showcase at the NFL Combine, there's also untapped potential as a pass catcher that makes him a potential every-down tight end.

Roush recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Roush discussed his NFL Combine performance, recent team meetings and workouts, what scouts are saying about his dual-threat ability to thrive as a blocker and receiver, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Stanford TE Sam Roush Has Instant Starter Capabilities

JM: I thought you took a big step forward this past season. You posted 49 catches for a career high 545 yards. What do you credit for that improvement?

Sam Roush: I think I started being utilized in different ways. There was a lot of work that went into that behind the scenes in the offseason. I worked on being more diverse with my release packages. I wanted to get open at the top of my routes more efficiently.

I was definitely utilized more in a pro-style offense in 2025. I imagine I’ll be in a pretty similar NFL offense. That definitely helps. Stanford trusted me to be the first read on passing downs. I felt like I did a good job catching the ball and making something happen in open space.

JM: It was so much fun to watch you. After the season, you prepared for the NFL Combine with Curt and Sazi of the Excel Sports team. Man, they got you ready. You ran a 4.70 at 6-foot-6 and 267 pounds. You also leaped a 38.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-6 broad jump. Do you feel like you surprised scouts with your athleticism?

Sam Roush: The training staff definitely did a great job getting me ready. I put up better numbers than I could have dreamed up before I started the training process. I definitely think I surprised some scouts.

I don’t think anyone thought I was going to run under a 4.8 or a high 4.7. I definitely proved a lot of people wrong in that aspect. I was very explosive with my jumps as well. I was definitely very proud of my results.

The training process was definitely different from what I had done in the past. You don’t spend a lot of time on conditioning. You work on explosive movements. There’s a lot of rest time in between reps.

You’re going to run the 40 and then sit around for 15 minutes before doing it again. It was just different from my past experiences.

JM: It paid off beautifully. My favorite aspect about your tape is that you're a pro-ready tight end. You're a physical and competitive in-line blocker. It's pretty rare for a tight end coming out of college. How developed and technical you are, you don’t really see that nowadays. What do you enjoy about doing the dirty work in the trenches?

Sam Roush: Football is a team game and I love one-on-one matchups. When I get that one-on-one with a defensive end, or even a combo block concept, I just hate losing. I know the running back and quarterback is depending on me.

I just hate losing. I take a lot of pride in winning those blocks. I definitely get a lot of enjoyment out of that. Catching the ball and making plays in the passing game is great, but I love those one-on-one matchups in pass protection and as a run blocker.

Stanford trusted me to execute those blocks consistently. I take a lot of pride in my ability to win.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Stanford tight end Sam Roush (TE21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

JM: I bet teams are telling you you’re a pro-ready blocker.

Sam Roush: Teams are very high on my ability to block, yeah. I think that’s helped improve my reputation a ton throughout this pre-draft process. Of all the skills I could have honed in college, that was probably the most important one.

The coaching staff always made sure of that. They did an amazing job with the development in that area of my game. I really appreciate all of the work that went into that.

Teams are high on me heading into the NFL Draft, in large part due to my ability to block. That’s something that maybe someone else isn’t willing to do. Maybe they can’t do it. I have that skill set. It’s a very important skill to have, to be an every-down tight end in the NFL.

JM: It’s so much fun to watch you dominate blocks on tape. You were an effective pass catcher this year and I personally think there's more room to expand in the pros. Do you have a favorite route to run?

Sam Roush: I love a good crossing route. I think sails [routes] are fun. With those sail routes, you’re really working off leverage. You can mess with defenders a little bit. Those crossing routes, you get one-high zone [coverage], you love that look.

You’re getting into that open void with your crossing route. Man coverage, you can work your feet and it becomes a very physical route. Crossing routes, sail routes, I think I worked those two concepts pretty effectively this past season.

We caught a couple of those as a tight end room. Those were good routes for us.

JM: Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this process? Did you complete any visits or Zoom meetings before the cut-off date?

Sam Roush: I was at the Tennessee Titans’ local day. I was fired up about that one. I’ve had a bunch of Zoom meetings. I recently did the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, and Denver Broncos, to name just a few. I’ve probably had 15-20 of those. I’ve met with a bunch of scouts and tight end coaches.

I wanted them to see that I love the game. I wanted to showcase my football knowledge. It’s been a fun process.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. This conversation has highlighted why Sam Roush is one of the best tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft. What kinda impact are you going to make at the next level?

Sam Roush: I pride myself off being a physical player. I think that’s going to get me on the field pretty quickly. I can be a three-down tight end. Obviously that’s not something that usually happens as a rookie tight end.

I just want to make an impact on every play. One of the goals for my rookie season is that I want to be on every special teams unit as well. I want to be out on the field for every play I can.

That’s going to foster my development and help me make a positive impact for the team.