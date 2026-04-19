NFL Draft Buzz Builds As Lento Smith Earns Wild Bob Sanders Comp

Tulsa safety Lento Smith Jr. transferred to the program this past season and was immediately productive. The former JUCO transfer notched 79 tackles and four pass breakups. Smith quickly earned comparisons to legendary Indianapolis Colts safety Bob Sanders for his fearless approach around the line of scrimmage, and he's heading into the NFL Draft with momentum.

NFL Draft Interview: Tulsa DB Lento Smith Jr. Earns Bob Sanders Comparisons

Smith recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Smith discussed his success at Tulsa, watching Bob Sanders film after hearing from his coaching staff, recent NFL team meetings and draft interviews, and more.

JM: You transferred to Tulsa this past season after previous experiences at Ferris State and JUCO program Santa Rosa Junior College. You had a nice season, recording 79 tackles and four pass breakups. You must feel pretty good about the season you put together at Tulsa.

Lento Smith Jr: Transferring from the D-II level to Tulsa, I definitely had to make changes and prepare to play on a bigger stage. That’s really what drove me and what motivated me. I became a more competitive player.

It led to a pretty productive season in 2025. I had a lot of opportunities to make an impact. I had a great coaching staff around me. They put me in positions to make plays on the ball. I was pushed to get better.

JM: How would you describe your approach and play style at safety? You had a lot of tackle production near the line of scrimmage this past year.

Lento Smith Jr: I’m an aggressive player. I love to tackle. My head coach compared me to Bob Sanders (laughs). One of the great safeties. I started watching the Bob Sanders film so I could see the comparison for myself. I love making plays at the line of scrimmage.

I definitely have a very aggressive play style. I’m not afraid of contact. I’m always willing to hit the ball carrier. I need to bring him down. Call me the safety valve of the defense. I take pride in that.

Nov 22, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Lento Smith Jr. (21) intercepts a pass intended for Army Black Knights wide receiver Brady Anderson (84) during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

JM: That’s awesome. You recently participated in Pro Day. What were your official measurements and some of the testing numbers you put up?

Lento Smith Jr: I had a pretty good Pro Day. I was clocked at 4.41 for my second [40] run. We had 13 NFL scouts in attendance. Most of them told me I ran in the 4.3s. My tape went viral for running the timed 4.39. That’s where one of my trainers had me.

I leaped a 10-foot-5 broad jump. I ran a 4.20 shuttle [flat]. I put in a lot of work, a lot of grind for the three months leading up to Pro Day. I took a very focused approach.

JM: You had a really nice showing. Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process? Did you have any meetings at pro day, or any virtual meetings?

Lento Smith Jr: I met with a few teams at the Dream Bowl prior to Pro Day. I met with the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Denver Broncos. I met with the Lions at Pro Day. I participated in the New Orleans Saints’ local day, and they’ve since been in contact with me.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you. We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Lento Smith Jr.?

Lento Smith Jr: You’re going to get a hardworking player who loves football. I wake up every day loving the game of football. I wish I could play every single day. It’s all about putting in hard work.

I’m ready to win. I have championship blood in me.