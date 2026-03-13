NFL Draft Buzz Is Building Around RJ Maryland For One Scary Reason
SMU tight end RJ Maryland leaves the program having produced a school-record 1,495 receiving yards at his position. Maryland is a legitimate passing-game threat. NFL teams learned that at the combine and American Bowl.
Maryland recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Maryland discussed his NFL Combine experience and results, Pro Day plan, running routes with efficiency, which teams have shown interest in his services during the pre-draft process, and more.
NFL Draft Interview: SMU TE RJ Maryland Is A Man Coverage Beater
JM: You recently participated at the NFL Combine. What was the overall experience like?
RJ Maryland: It was a great experience. Only a select few prospects get invited. It was a blessing to be included. I know a lot of guys who wish they had an invite. I appreciated the opportunity to prove myself at the next level.
It was a great experience. The days are long at the NFL Combine, but it was all worth it.
JM: You ran a really nice 4.51. You also leaped a 10-foot-2 broad jump. Were you satisfied with the overall performance? You left SMU as one of the most productive tight ends in program history.
RJ Maryland: There were some things I could have done better. I wish I jumped a better vertical, for example. I’m working on that to improve at Pro Day [3/23]. I probably won’t run another 40. I’m pretty satisfied with the 4.51 time.
The NFL Combine was an opportunity to showcase my talents. That’s what I do best. I was comfortable in that environment. I looked good during the on-field stuff as well.
JM: You looked smooth out there. Did you meet with any teams formally at the NFL Combine? Do you have any other upcoming meetings, workouts, or visits?
RJ Maryland: I had a few informal meetings at the NFL Combine. I’ve probably met with 20 teams over the past two months. I met with a bunch of teams at the American Bowl. I met with some teams at the NFL Combine as well.
We’re taking the process as it comes. I met with the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, and Indianapolis Colts, to name a few, at the American Bowl. I met with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at the combine.
JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. I love watching you run routes on tape. You’re a dangerous weapon in the passing game. Do you have a favorite route to run?
RJ Maryland: I love a good seam ball. I feel great about any one-on-one coverage route. I know I’m going to win. I love getting those isolated opportunities. If the defense rushes seven and lines up in man coverage, I take that as disrespectful.
Anytime I see man coverage, I know I have the advantage. I know I’m going to win.
JM: It was obvious on tape. Your father Russell Maryland was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1991 NFL Draft. He played 10 years in the league. What’s the best piece of advice he’s given you throughout this process?
RJ Maryland: He’s been great throughout this pre-draft process. He’s being a dad (laughs). He’s been cooking for me and making sure I’m eating right. He’s just my dad, you know? He’s been awesome.
JM: We’ve appreciated your time. Why should a team use one of their 2026 NFL Draft picks on RJ Maryland?
RJ Maryland: I know I’m going to be a productive NFL player. If you’re looking for production, especially in the passing game, I’m your guy. You should definitely grab me. I’m going to make big things happen for the franchise.