Noah Thomas Might Be One NFL Draft Opportunity Away From Shocking Scouts

Georgia wide receiver Noah Thomas transferred to the program this past season and had an immediate positive impact for the Bulldogs before entering the 2026 NFL Draft. A big-bodied wideout who runs smooth, crisp routes, Thomas scored four touchdowns in 2025. He impressed NFL scouts at pro day, and has since met with more than a handful of teams.

Thomas recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Thomas discussed thriving at Georgia this past season, his Pro Day performance, his favorite routes to run, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Georgia WR Noah Thomas Deserves An Opportunity

JM: You transferred to Georgia this past season and recorded 16 catches for 254 yards and four touchdowns. How do you reflect on your lone season with the Bulldogs? You contributed to that offense.

Noah Thomas: I think I put together a good season. We were all trying to make it to our end goal of winning a National Championship. Even though we didn’t achieve our ultimate goal, we built some special connections as teammates.

I appreciate the Bulldog nation for embracing me with open arms. It was a fun season together.

JM: You had a really good showcase at Georgia’s Pro Day. What were some of your testing numbers? You definitely impressed scouts in attendance.

Noah Thomas: I measured in at 6-foot-4 and 203 pounds. I spoke to a few coaches who were satisfied with my performance. They especially liked my on-field work and how I ran my routes.

Nov 22, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Noah Thomas (5) runs after a catch against the Charlotte 49ers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

JM: Does Noah Thomas have a favorite route to run? You were fun to watch on tape this past season.

Noah Thomas: We called it a “special” route in our Georgia playbook. It’s really like a post corner route in any other offense. I flatten the corner route instead of taking that high angle whenever you break it to the corner.

I love that post corner route. I can manipulate the defensive back to think I’m running it a certain way. I snap it off and break off into that post corner. It’s a tough route to cover me on.

JM: Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process? Did you have any meetings at pro day, or any virtual meetings? All 32 teams were at Pro Day.

Noah Thomas: I’ve had some Zoom meetings with the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders. I also had private workouts with the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. The Houston Texans took me out to dinner.

JM: That’s really interesting. There’s a good amount of interest in you. We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Noah Thomas?

Noah Thomas: I feel like I’m going to bring a lot of value to an NFL offense, and to our special teams unit as well. I’m excited to establish myself as a useful player for our organization.