Rayshaun Benny NFL Draft Interview: Don't Sleep on Michigan DT's Dominance
Michigan defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny is among the more experienced prospects at the interior position in the 2026 NFL Draft. A mainstay for the Wolverines over the previous five campaigns, Benny improved every single season. His attention is now firmly on preparing for April's draft.
Our No. 85 ranked prospect, Benny recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Benny discussed his pre-draft preparations, rushing the passer more effectively, getting better at Michigan every year, and more.
2026 NFL Draft: Michigan DT Rayshaun Benny Can Be Dominant
JM: You spent five seasons at Michigan. How do you reflect on the journey?
Rayshaun Benny: I’m out here by myself training in Pensacola for the 2026 NFL Draft, so I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on my journey. I was just going through pictures the other day, thinking how fast my five years at Michigan went by.
Day by day, it feels like a long time, especially when I reflect on my freshman year. When it’s all over with though, you realize it passed you by in a flash. As a freshman, you think you’ll be somewhere for a long time. Reality sets in once when you leave that place.
I’m thankful for the time I had at Michigan. I’m thankful for my teammates and everybody who came before me. I learned a lot of lessons.
JM: I could hear the tone of reflection in your voice. You posted more tackles with each passing year, including a career-high 35 this past season. What do you think led to your constant improvement?
Rayshaun Benny: I think in large part that was due to me taking on a bigger role in our defense. I was a more experienced player. I developed every year at Michigan. My growth was a result of that.
JM: How would Rayshaun Benny write his own scouting report? How would you describe your traits and abilities as a defensive tackle?
Rayshaun Benny: I’m a lanky defensive lineman who plays with good length. I create extension and get off blocks. I can push the pocket. I have some juice in the passing game. I’m a good run defender. I’m an all-around defensive tackle. I think that’s what makes me unique as a prospect.
I can do a little bit of everything. A lot of defenders who play the run well can’t rush the passer and vice versa. I believe I have a balanced skill set. That’s where I set myself apart.
JM: You have more impressive reps on tape as a pass rusher than the stats suggest. Are you trying to prove that throughout this process?
Rayshaun Benny: I’m familiar with the narratives. I’ve seen mentions on social media and things of that nature. I want to check every box throughout the pre-draft process. I know the sack numbers didn’t jump off the screen.
I had a ton of pressures. My sophomore year, I had three sacks wiped out by penalties elsewhere on the play. I think the tape speaks for itself and scouts will see that. I’m always trying to put good reps on tape. I want them to see that I have upside as a pass rusher.
JM: You were at the Senior Bowl in January. What was that experience like?
Rayshaun Benny: I always dreamed of participating in the Senior Bowl. The best prospects compete in Mobile. I’ve always known that. It was an honor to get that invite. I had a good week and met a lot of great people. I started building those relationships heading into the NFL Combine.
JM: You met with all 32 teams in attendance. Any of those specific meetings stick out in your mind?
Rayshaun Benny: I had good meetings with pretty much every team. They liked my energy and my versatility. Almost every meeting stuck out to me for a different reason. I stayed true to myself. They all liked me for the most part.
I did feel like the Chiefs, Lions, and Falcons showed a lot of interest. Those meetings left an impression on me and gave me something to think about afterwards.
JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. You played with some incredible teammates at Michigan. If you were going to war tomorrow and could only bring one with you, who would you choose and why?
Rayshaun Benny: Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham definitely come to mind. See, I don’t like this question because I want to go to war with all of my guys (laughs). Derrick Moore comes to mind. I loved going to war with my guys every week. They left an impression on me and inspired me to go harder.
I tried to learn from everybody, but Ernest [Hausmann] and Jaishawn [Barham] especially come to mind.
JM: What do you think is the best game you played in a Michigan jersey and why? Which game would you tell NFL scouts to watch?
Rayshaun Benny: I got better as I got more experience under my belt. I played a great game against Nebraska this past season. My Penn State game in 2023, I didn’t play a bunch, but I put a bunch of quality reps on tape. I made the most of my opportunities. I remember that game well. I definitely made a big impact.
We won the National Championship that year. Had we lost that game, it being a four-team playoff back then, it could have cost us immensely.
JM: That’s a great point. We’ve appreciated your time today. This conversation has highlighted why you’re one of the best defensive tackles in the 2026 NFL Draft. When a team drafts Rayshaun Benny, what are they getting?
Rayshaun Benny: They’re getting a dog, a loyal dog first and foremost. I’m ready to go to war every week. I do it for my teammates. I’m a selfless player. I want to bring that energy to the table. I’m always ready to go.