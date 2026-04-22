Sam Hecht’s NFL Draft Stock Is Quietly Climbing at the Perfect Time

Kansas State center Sam Hecht is among the more athletic and intriguing prospects at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft. A two-year starter, teams looking for a new leader of the offense have shown tremendous interest in Hecht. He's a high-upside pivot who should thrive as a starting player at the next level.

A top 100 prospect on our big board, Hecht recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Hecht discussed going from a walk-on athlete to two-year starter, his performance at NFL Combine, playing the center position, recent team meetings and workouts, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Kansas State C Sam Hecht Rises to Day 2

JM: You waited for your opportunity and became a starter in 2024, leaving Kansas State as a two-year, 25-game starter. How do you feel the experiences prepared you for the next level?

Sam Hecht: I started as a walk-on. Kansas State kind of has a tradition where the center is a former walk-on who comes in and earns his way, earns his scholarship and eventually starts. I feel like that preparation, just the grit it took and just the process of just developing and continuing to develop throughout your career will be hugely beneficial for me.

The process of developing the right way, I enjoyed every step of the way.

JM: It showed on film. When I watch the tape, you’re a prospect who leans on his technique in my opinion. Is playing with good technique at the forefront of your mission?

Sam Hecht: 100% it is. I feel like at center, playing with great technique is probably the most important aspect of playing the position with the desired sense of consistency.

JM: You were super athletic at the NFL Combine. You ran a 5.01 and leaped a 28-inch vertical and 8-foot-5 broad jump. Do you think you surprised scouts with that athleticism?

Sam Hecht: I feel like my performance at the NFL Combine proved that I’m an easy mover. I ultimately feel like my game tape shows I’m athletic though. That’s where you can really tell I can play in space and get up to the second level.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas State offensive lineman Sam Hecht (OL27) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

JM: Is Sam Hecht athletic in space, or powerful in a phone booth? If you had to choose one…

Sam Hecht: I’d probably say athletic in space. It’s super fun to play as a pulling blocker in space. I feel like that’s where I really thrive.

JM: What was your favorite play to run in the playbook this past season? Something you got excited about hearing in the huddle. Break it down for me. I love hearing this answer from an offensive lineman.

Sam Hecht: We called it “Cardinals.” It’s this play we had where I got to play as a pulling center. It was obviously my favorite because I love doing that in space. I was pulling for the MIKE [linebacker]. I’m getting a one-on-one block with the MIKE and giving my running back a two-way go.

JM: It’s been so much fun to watch you block in space. Have you met with any NFL teams lately? Any pre-draft visits, pro day meetings, or Zoom interviews?

Sam Hecht: I had a Top 30 visit with the Chicago Bears. I had a private workout with the New Orleans Saints. I had a bunch of Zoom meetings with the Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, and a bunch of other teams, probably 15-16 in total.

JM: There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We’ve appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is Sam Hecht going to make at the next level?

Sam Hecht: I'm just going to be a guy who shows up every day with the same mindset ready to work. I’m ready to win games and chase a Super Bowl ring.