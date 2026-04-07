Teams Are Quietly Circling Austin Barber For One Key NFL Draft Reason

Florida offensive tackle Austin Barber has improved his stock throughout the 2026 NFL Draft process. A multi-year starter in the SEC, Barber is one of few true left tackles in this draft. He also went to the Senior Bowl and displayed keynote versatility to play right tackle, giving him swing upside.

Barber, who was also excellent at the NFL Scouting Combine, recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Barber discussed his performance in Indianapolis, why scouts love his versatility, working with Joe Staley during the pre-draft process, his favorite concepts and blocks to execute in the playbook, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Florida OT Austin Barber Is Scouting Gem

JM: You leave Florida having made 38 career starts in the SEC. That’s the highest level of competition. You have a ton of reps playing left tackle. How do you think that experience will help you translate to the next level?

Austin Barber: I have tons of experience with playing in big-time games. That’s priceless. Like you said, I’ve played a lot of football in the SEC. I’ve seen pretty much everything there is to see. That experience is going to help me a ton.

There are probably some prospects in this class who aren’t as prepared as I am. I went up against elite level competition every single week. I think that’s important, because obviously you’re going to see the best of the best in the NFL.

I’ve played against some really good pass rushers on an island. I’m prepared for the challenges of the NFL.

JM: Essentially all of those starts were at left tackle too. Do teams see you playing on the left? What are you hearing? I can see you playing anywhere and thriving.

Austin Barber: It’s about playing anywhere I can help the team win. That’s what I’ve been telling teams. They see me as being a swing tackle. I can play multiple positions. That’s possibly the best part of my game.

I went to the Senior Bowl and played right tackle despite not doing it for the past three years. Teams were very pleased with how I performed at right tackle in Mobile. I can be a versatile asset for any team.

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) walks on the field during Gator Walk before a game against the Texas Longhorns at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

JM: It shows on tape. You’ve been training during the pre-draft process with the Excel Sports team. Curt Truhe and Sazi Guthrie are the best in the business. You’ve been working position drills with six-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Joe Staley and renowned offensive line coach Paul Alexander. You’ve assembled the Avengers of pre-draft training. How’s that going?

Austin Barber: It’s been amazing. I’ve learned so much from them. Curt and Sazi are making me a better athlete. Joe [Staley] and Paul [Alexander] are making me a more polished offensive lineman.

I’m trying to take everything they’re teaching me. There’s been so much informative knowledge. I’m applying myself while building a great relationship with all of those guys. I can call them with any random question and they’ll answer the phone. It’s been all about getting better.

They’ve helped me with everything. That’s been the best part about the process. They’re giving me all of the tools and resources I need to be successful throughout my career.

JM: They set you up for a great athletic showcase too. You were very athletic at the NFL Combine. You leaped a 32-inch vertical and 9-foot-3 broad jump. Do you think you surprised scouts in attendance?

Austin Barber: Yeah, I do think I surprised the scouts. I showcased athleticism on tape too, but building on that at the NFL Combine can only help me. I was the same athlete during the tests and drills. I was very consistent.

I think I helped myself at the NFL Combine.

JM: Is Austin Barber an athlete in space, or powerful in a phone booth? If you had to choose one…

Austin Barber: I would say I’m an athlete in space. That’s what we did at Florida. We got on the perimeter a lot. We ran some screens. We asked our tackles to block in space. We loved running to my side at left tackle.

My coaches and teammates trusted me to spring them in space.

JM: As a fun follow up, what was your favorite play to run in the playbook this past season? Break it down for me. I love hearing this answer from offensive linemen.

Austin Barber: We had that pin-and-pull where I got to block on the perimeter. I think that was my favorite play we ran at Florida.

When it comes down to the nitty gritty and we need to pick up a few yards, I love hearing that duo play-call. As well I can put two hands on a guy [duo block] and move him off the ball.

JM: We love a good duo block! Have you met with any NFL teams? Do you have any in-person visits or Zoom meetings?

Austin Barber: I’ve had a ton of Zoom meetings. Some of the recent ones include the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, to name a few.

I had formal and informal interviews at the NFL Combine. I met with a bunch of teams at the Senior Bowl. I’ve pretty much met with every team in the NFL. I’m about to take some pre-draft “30” visits with the Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, and the Arizona Cardinals.

JM: You’ve met with all 32 teams. There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. When a team uses an early draft pick on you, what kinda impact is Austin Barber going to make at the next level?

Austin Barber: I want to help the team win. However I can do that as a rookie, I’m going to commit myself to the plan. If that means I have to play every position on the offensive line, I’ll do that.

I just want to help the team win. I feel like I have the tools to do that. I can’t wait to go out there and play my best football. I think I’m coming off a strong 2025 season, especially the five-game stretch at the end of our season. That was the best stretch of my career.

Since then, I’ve gone to the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine and done well there. I’m just trying to build on all of these good performances. I’m going to play my best football and help the team win.