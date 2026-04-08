Travis Burke's Sudden NFL Draft Rise Has Teams Scrambling

Memphis offensive tackle Travis Burke is among the fastest rising prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. Burke is generating significant league-wide interest right now. He's scheduled for upwards of seven pre-draft "30" visits, including stops with the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Miami Dolphins.

Burke recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Burke discussed his meteoric rise throughout the pre-draft process, playing excellent football at Memphis in 2025, his favorite plays and concepts to execute in the playbook, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Memphis OT Travis Burke Is Climbing Boards

JM: I thought you really broke out at Memphis this past season after previously playing at FIU and Gardner-Webb. What do you think changed for you in 2025?

Travis Burke: I just wanted to finish strong. I put in so much hard work at Memphis. I pushed myself to the maximum. We also had a great coaching staff. I appreciate the way they bought into me. It made me buy into myself even harder.

We really worked on crafting my technique. I think that changed everything for me this past season. I already had the size, aggression, and demeanor needed to play the position. Becoming better with my technique was the final step.

I put on an extra 10-15 pounds as well. I got up to like 320-325. That also really changed the way I played this year. I put it all together.

JM: You showcased really nice movement skills at the NFL Combine and at your Pro Day as well. Your pre-draft stock has been surging ever since. What have you proven to scouts throughout this process?

Travis Burke: I think I’ve proven that as big (6-9, 325) and long as I am (34 ¼”), I still move better than most people do. Given my height, it’s not supposed to be easy for me to get low. I don’t think I’m supposed to cut off corners the way I was doing it, but I did it at a high level.

I’ve shown scouts that I can move well for my size and length. I was a few pounds heavier than my ideal weight [at the NFL Combine], fresh off an ankle fracture. I proved I can move at an incredibly high level.

Oct 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Travis Burke (78) gestures toward the South Florida Bulls defense on the line of scrimmage during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

JM: You looked so smooth out there for your size. I’m amazed at how well you play with leverage and pad level at 6-foot-9. How do you manage it?

Travis Burke: It correlates with how I approach my body off the field. I go to Hot Yoga and Pilates with my girlfriend. I take great care of my body and my flexibility. I feel like that has a lot to do with it. A lot of big guys who are my height aren’t comfortable with getting that low.

That approach has helped me a lot. I take care of my body. I put myself in good positions to get low. I can’t be 6-foot-9 and play like I’m 6-foot-9, you know? I have to get low. You have more of an advantage when you’re 6-9 and play like you’re 6-4.

JM: There’s no doubt about that. What was Travis Burke’s favorite play to run in the playbook at Memphis this past season?

Travis Burke: I’d probably say outside zone. We had a zone-based play we ran that I really loved. I liked working with the right guard, passing off the defensive end and reaching the second level.

To have that contact, that was probably one of my favorite plays. We broke off a big one against ECU. It was one of our better plays. I love that outside zone play. When you get that 4i, or that wide-five, I can really work my technique and be aggressive. I loved working my athleticism to get out there.

JM: I believe you have seven or eight pre-draft visits set up. I mean, wow. You’ve completed visits with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons already. I believe you’re also visiting with the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and others. Detail the process for me.

Travis Burke: Yeah, I’ve completed visits with the Titans and Falcons already. I’m going everywhere else you mentioned I’m going. I met with the entire staff [Titans and Falcons]. Those were great meetings. They were testing my football IQ.

I had a great time up there. They have really nice facilities. Both places made me feel very welcomed. I met with the head coach, offensive line coach, and offensive coordinator in both places [Tennessee and Atlanta]. I also had a recent Zoom meeting with the Denver Broncos.

JM: There’s a ton of interest in you right now, We’ve appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is Travis Burke going to make at the next level?

Travis Burke: I’m definitely going to make a big impact. I’ve worked very hard to reach this point. Even though I’m making it to the NFL, I’m going to continue working hard to get better. I have more to strive for.

I still want to prove people wrong. I think I put some high-level stuff on tape this past year. I think maybe because my jersey said Memphis instead of saying Texas or whatever, I think I was being overlooked.

I play with a ton of skill. We didn’t play LSU on national TV. Competition is still competition and we played a lot of great teams at Memphis. I played at a high level. The way I played, it should show people what I’m all about.

I want to continue being a dominant player at the next level. I’m always going to work on my craft.