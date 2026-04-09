Tyreak Sapp Is Quietly Becoming An NFL Draft Name Teams Trust

Florida defensive end Tyreak Sapp enters the 2026 NFL Draft as a high-floor run defender. A tough, physical player, Sapp broke out for the Gators during the 2024 campaign. He notched 16.5 tackles for loss over the previous two seasons.

Sapp recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Sapp discussed defending the run at a high level, the feedback he's receiving from NFL teams as a result, his pass-rush arsenal, playing with great technique, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Florida DE Tyreak Sapp Can Play Right Away

JM: You broke out in 2024, leading Florida with 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks. What do you think led to your improvement that season?

Tyreak Sapp: I had a good offseason and a good training camp period heading into that year. I set goals for myself heading into that year. I managed to strive for new heights. I stacked a bunch of good weeks together. It was the same thing during the offseason.

The fruits of my labor were revealed during that 2024 season. I’m glad that season went well.

JM: When I watch you on tape, I see some inside-outside versatility. You can play on the edge, and you can kick inside. Is that what you're hearing from NFL teams?

Tyreak Sapp: Yeah, I can play the edge position, especially in early-down situations. Of course I can rush the passer on the edge as well, but teams especially appreciate my ability to set a hard edge on early downs. I can strike tackles and be a factor in the run game.

Playing as a run defender is what makes me a great addition for a defense on the outside. I can be very versatile as well. That makes me a more complete player. I can kick inside on third downs. I’m quicker, a little too fast and explosive for those guards to handle inside.

I can be more dominant inside. I get after the quarterback from an interior position. I can take advantage of those slower guys inside.

JM: Speaking of, I want to talk about your pass rush arsenal. I feel like it's predicated on power and active hands. What are your go-to moves?

Tyreak Sapp: I set everything up with power. I like threatening power and making those offensive lineman sit [on power]. After that, I can snatch them with speed, catch them off guard with speed.

I stay powerful and I love working my hands. It depends on the physical profile of my opponent. That helps decide how I’m going to approach him. Is he soft-setting me? Does he set super high? Is he a vertical setter?

I can use my speed and convert that to power. I want to get into his chest and overwhelm him with power. I can walk him back into the quarterback. If I’ve been setting up power all game, I’m going to hit my curveball at some point. That’s my finesse move.

It’s all about deception and setting up different moves.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp (DL59) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

JM: That’s a terrific answer. You're also a strong run defender, proven by the 16.5 TFLs over the previous two seasons. What do you enjoy about stopping the run? I totally get why teams are talking to you about setting the edge at the next level.

Tyreak Sapp: I’m a super powerful guy. I have terrific natural strength throughout my frame. I’m quick and explosive. I shoot out of my hips very well. I have strong, powerful hands. I shoot them with good timing and placement.

I can strike guys with knock-back power. I also have a high football IQ to break down and diagnose plays in the run game. I understand schemes. That always gives me an advantage. I’m very stout on the edge. I can win the edge. That’s what I do.

I can win the inside shoulder against an offensive tackle or tight end as well. I play with good technique. I have quick feet and quick hands inside. I’m powerful, explosive, and precise with my strikes.

I play with quickness and explosiveness. That’s what helps me be a great run defender. I’m smart enough to analyze and diagnose what’s happening around me. I make plays in the run game. It makes me a special run defender.

JM: We’ve seen that on tape from you. Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process? Any in-person visits or Zoom meetings?

Tyreak Sapp: I’ve had some Zoom meetings. I met with the Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, and I met with the New England Patriots in person at Pro Day in Gainesville. I spoke with the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks a few weeks ago as well.

I’ve met with a bunch of teams really.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is Tyreak Sapp going to make at the next level?

Tyreak Sapp: I’m going to make an immediate impact. I want to earn the respect of my teammates. I’m going to work hard to find my way around the roster. I want to earn respect from the players in front of me.

I want to be the best rookie I can be while learning from the veterans. I’m going to perfect my craft. I want to be as impactful as I can possibly be. That’s what I’m looking forward to doing at the next level.