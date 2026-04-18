What Le’Veon Moss Overcame Makes His NFL Draft Moment Hit Different
Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss rushed for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry in 2024 before a late-season injury put a damper on an outstanding campaign. Moss rehabbed furiously to return in 2025, scoring another six touchdowns. He enters the 2026 NFL Draft having overcome a terrific amount of adversity.
Moss recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Moss discussed suffering back-to-back injuries, his current physical condition, his favorite concepts to execute in the playbook, and more.
NFL Draft Interview: Texas A&M Le'Veon Moss Fights Through Adversity
JM: You suffered a late-season knee injury in 2024 and managed to return for 2025. I imagine you worked incredibly hard to play a role in your senior season.
Le’Veon Moss: I just kept telling myself that I needed to keep working to get back on the field in some capacity in 2025. I wanted to compete and play a role during my senior season. I just put my head down and went to work. I wanted to get back to being me.
My PT [physical therapist] helped me tremendously when it came to getting me back on the field. It was a tough process, but I got through it. I felt good when I got back, and then the other injury came along.
JM: How are you feeling physically right now? You played in seven games and suffered a little setback during the College Football Playoff. You’re referring to an ankle injury.
Le’Veon Moss: I feel great right now. I’m capable of doing everything right now. I’m perfectly fine in my eyes. I feel ready to go. Let’s put a ball on the field and I’ll be ready to go (laughs). I feel good.
JM: I love watching you finish runs on tape. You're a power runner up the middle. You run the ball with a lot of toughness. You aim to punish.
Le’Veon Moss: That’s exactly how I feel. After a certain amount of plays, I don’t think anybody wants to tackle me anymore. I’m always running as hard as I can. From the first play to the last play, I’m the same guy.
I’m a four quarter guy. I don’t think anyone can tackle me for four quarters. That’s my mindset. Either I’m eating, or you’re eating. We can’t both eat. We’ll see who wants it more.
JM: I love that answer. What was your favorite play to execute in the playbook? Something you got excited about hearing in the huddle?
Le’Veon Moss: I love running between the tackles. Give me a pulling guard to run behind (laughs). I love running duo, really anything between the tackles. I really enjoy those concepts.
JM: Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process? Did you have any meetings at pro day, or any virtual meetings?
Le’Veon Moss: I’ve met with the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, and a few others on Zoom.
I visited the Houston Texans at their facility. I met with the coaching staff.
JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Le'Veon Moss?
Le’Veon Moss: I’m a hard worker. I’m going to be one of the best running backs in this draft. Don’t let the injuries fool you. A team won’t regret using a draft pick on me.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL