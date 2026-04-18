What Le’Veon Moss Overcame Makes His NFL Draft Moment Hit Different

Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss rushed for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry in 2024 before a late-season injury put a damper on an outstanding campaign. Moss rehabbed furiously to return in 2025, scoring another six touchdowns. He enters the 2026 NFL Draft having overcome a terrific amount of adversity.

Moss recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Moss discussed suffering back-to-back injuries, his current physical condition, his favorite concepts to execute in the playbook, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Texas A&M Le'Veon Moss Fights Through Adversity

JM: You suffered a late-season knee injury in 2024 and managed to return for 2025. I imagine you worked incredibly hard to play a role in your senior season.

Le’Veon Moss: I just kept telling myself that I needed to keep working to get back on the field in some capacity in 2025. I wanted to compete and play a role during my senior season. I just put my head down and went to work. I wanted to get back to being me.

My PT [physical therapist] helped me tremendously when it came to getting me back on the field. It was a tough process, but I got through it. I felt good when I got back, and then the other injury came along.

JM: How are you feeling physically right now? You played in seven games and suffered a little setback during the College Football Playoff. You’re referring to an ankle injury.

Le’Veon Moss: I feel great right now. I’m capable of doing everything right now. I’m perfectly fine in my eyes. I feel ready to go. Let’s put a ball on the field and I’ll be ready to go (laughs). I feel good.

JM: I love watching you finish runs on tape. You're a power runner up the middle. You run the ball with a lot of toughness. You aim to punish.

Le’Veon Moss: That’s exactly how I feel. After a certain amount of plays, I don’t think anybody wants to tackle me anymore. I’m always running as hard as I can. From the first play to the last play, I’m the same guy.

I’m a four quarter guy. I don’t think anyone can tackle me for four quarters. That’s my mindset. Either I’m eating, or you’re eating. We can’t both eat. We’ll see who wants it more.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

JM: I love that answer. What was your favorite play to execute in the playbook? Something you got excited about hearing in the huddle?

Le’Veon Moss: I love running between the tackles. Give me a pulling guard to run behind (laughs). I love running duo, really anything between the tackles. I really enjoy those concepts.

JM: Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process? Did you have any meetings at pro day, or any virtual meetings?

Le’Veon Moss: I’ve met with the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, and a few others on Zoom.

I visited the Houston Texans at their facility. I met with the coaching staff.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Le'Veon Moss?

Le’Veon Moss: I’m a hard worker. I’m going to be one of the best running backs in this draft. Don’t let the injuries fool you. A team won’t regret using a draft pick on me.