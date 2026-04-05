Why Caden Barnett Suddenly Has Surging NFL Draft Attention

Wyoming offensive lineman Caden Barnett recently put on an impressive athletic showcase at Pro Day. The versatile blocker turned heads with various NFL teams in attendance. He improved his NFL Draft stock as a result.

Barnett recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Barnett discussed his Pro Day numbers, what he's hearing about his positional versatility, playing as an athletic blocker in space, and so much more.

NFL Draft Interview: Wyoming OL Caden Barnett Is Athletic Blocker

JM: You recently took full advantage of your Pro Day showcase. You ran a 5.05 at 316 pounds and leaped a 31-inch vertical. You also ran really good shuttle (4.63) and three-cone (7.65) times. I imagine you were satisfied with the overall performance?

Caden Barnett: The competitor in me always thinks I can do better. I went into my Pro Day expecting to put up even better numbers. I’m proud I got it done. A lot of hard work went into preparing for that day. I’ll take what I did. The numbers were the numbers.

JM: You’ve shown terrific positional versatility throughout your career, playing both guard and tackle. Where do NFL teams see you playing at the next level? I imagine most of the feedback you’re getting is at guard?

Caden Barnett: I definitely think I’m an interior player. Whether that’s at guard or center, I have the versatility needed to play all three. I’m very versatile that way. If I need to bail us out of a jam, I believe I can play tackle in a pinch, if needed.

I probably see myself playing guard as my primary position, but I can play all five.

JM: Teams love that versatility. Is Caden Barnett athletic in space, or powerful in a phone booth? If you had to pick one…

Caden Barnett: Oh, powerful in a phone booth. Without question. I like to punch somebody in the mouth right off the ball. That’s how I play the game. That’s my style of play.

I always say I was meant to play football in the 1980s or 1990s. That’s the era of football where you could really let it loose (laughs). That’s what I’m meant to do.

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys offensive tackle Caden Barnett (72) against the Ohio Bobcats during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

JM: I love that (laughs). Building on that, what was your favorite play to run in the playbook this past season? I always love hearing this answer from an offensive lineman. Break it down for me.

Caden Barnett: There’s a couple of plays that come to mind. My two favorites, I definitely love the power game, anything with a gap scheme really. With power, that means I’m putting my face right through another dude’s face, right off the ball.

Or maybe I can kick out and showcase my athleticism in space and run through somebody’s face. I love pin-and-pull as well. That’s a lot of fun because you get to go down-block on somebody right off the ball.

I can get out in space and run one or two people over. I can create a rushing lane for my running back.

JM: That’s a fantastic breakdown. Did you meet with any teams at pro day? Do you have any upcoming in-person visits or Zoom meetings?

Caden Barnett: There were a few teams at pro day. I met with a few scouts. I met with the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Arizona Cardinals at pro day. I’m going to the Dallas Cowboys’ local day, and the Denver Broncos’ [local day] as well.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. Why should a team use one of their NFL Draft picks on Caden Barnett?

Caden Barnett: I believe I have unlimited potential. I’m going to strive to reach my ceiling. I came into college very raw. I’ll always put my best foot forward. I’m a very tough player. I love running through a defender’s face.

I’m always getting better.