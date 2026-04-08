Zachariah Branch Is Creating Real Pressure For Teams Before NFL Draft

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch is among the most dynamic and explosive wideouts in the 2026 NFL Draft. A high-volume weapon, Branch is a legitimate game-changer with breathtaking speed and athleticism. He projects as a field-flipper at both wide receiver and on special teams.

Branch recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Branch discussed making the move from USC to Georgia and setting a Bulldogs single-season record, establishing himself as a leader, his NFL Combine performance, defying the odds and overcoming adversity, and so much more.

NFL Draft Interview: Georgia WR Zachariah Branch Is Dynamic Athlete

JM: You made the move from USC to Georgia this past season and exploded to record a program-record 81 receptions for 811 yards and six touchdowns. You must be pretty pleased with your decision.

Zachariah Branch: I definitely felt blessed for the opportunity that coach Kirby Smart gave me at the University of Georgia. They welcomed me into their culture and everything they’ve instilled over there.

I fell in love with the process of how they do everything at the University of Georgia. They hold us accountable. All of us players wanted to be great. We always just try to be the best version of ourselves. There was no selfishness. It was all about helping the team win.

I definitely learned a lot throughout that process. And I'm very grateful for the coaches and everybody at Georgia for giving me that opportunity. So I'm glad I made the move for sure.

JM: The thing that jumps out on tape to me is you're so dynamic and explosive with the ball in your hands. And you were a high volume weapon this past year with 81 catches. How do you think that experience, being a high volume guy, potentially a focal point for an offense, how do you think that's going to help you make the transition to the NFL?

Zachariah Branch: I think it's going to make for a smooth transition. Getting the chance like you said to be a high-volume guy, you know I’m somebody you can trust and count on in certain situations to have the ball in his hands.

And that’s something that I pride myself on. Georgia gave me a chance to do certain things. I'm glad I got a chance to do so. If they want to do the same thing in the NFL, I'm capable of doing it.

I'm definitely blessed to be in that position. And I mean, 81 catches, that’s an all-time school record at Georgia. That’s crazy to me still (laughs). It's pretty surreal. I wouldn't be able to do that without my teammates, the guys around me who helped make it happen. Offensive linemen, quarterback, we were all striving towards the same goals.

I felt very blessed for every opportunity. And I can't wait for what comes next.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia wideout Zachariah Branch (WO09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

JM: You had a special season. I'm sure you're used to proving people wrong your whole life. I bet when you were in middle school, you heard he's too small to play football. You've heard it all, and you just prove people wrong every step of the way. Talk to me about the mentality it takes. You must play every week with a chip on your shoulder.

Zachariah Branch: I have to. I definitely have a chip on my shoulder. I know the amount of work I've put in throughout my entire lifetime. My dad has been training me my whole life and I feel like he's just prepared me for those moments.

My parents molded me with the mindset to be consistent with my discipline. Everything I do, I work towards getting what I want out of that. So that's really my mindset. A lot of people try to doubt me or whatever the case may be. I’m used to that.

I don't play on the field to prove them wrong. It's necessarily just about proving myself right, you know? It’s about all of the work I’ve put in. I know there isn’t anybody else doing the stuff I've been doing.

I kind of got a different mentality. I always tell people it's like a Kobe Bryant mentality. Whatever it takes, you know? So I do a lot of extra work. So after practice, I go catch another 200 balls. I'm doing a tennis ball circuit.

I'm the last one to leave the facility every single day. No matter how I feel, I'm still going to put the work in because I know it's going to separate me. So I think I saw a quote that he [Kobe Bryant] said, if I do extra stuff every day, everybody's doing their regular practice and then they go home. But I'm doing a lot of extra things.

Five years from now, if I stay consistent with that, then I'm five years ahead of my competition. That's just kind of how I look at it. Being a smaller receiver that’s not 6-foot-2, I think I have a different mindset when I get on the field, you know? I’m about putting in the work.

And I'm not just out here having fun playing. I'm having fun, but I'm taking this incredibly seriously at the same time. I kind of take that approach on every single play, whether I get the ball or not.

JM: It's so evident and obvious on tape and because you're so dynamic, so explosive. We talked about producing a Georgia-record 81 catches. I've got to ask, what's your favorite route to run? What's something you hear in the playbook and get excited about?

Zachariah Branch: We didn't get too much man coverage this season, so didn't get to run it too often, but I love that inside fade, especially if I get man coverage. I know that I can manipulate a DB [defensive back] to make him think I'm running something else with a stem or whatever the case is, and then I'm running past you.

That’s one of my favorite routes, the inside fade. Another is a variation of an out route. Really kind of a stale route concept. I can run it versus different coverages. Maybe I have a defender inside if he's playing inside leverage, then the safety has outside leverage. I can run that route in different ways, but it's like a 15 yard out route, I can throttle in the zone, if a corner is like trying to leverage it outside.

So those two routes are probably two of my favorites. And then a choice route, right? I can never really go wrong with that one.

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) carries the ball during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JM: That’s a terrific breakdown. You were excellent at the NFL Combine. You ran a 4.35, and also leaped a 38-inch vertical. Were you satisfied with the performance?

Zachariah Branch: I think it was cool. I kind of wanted to run a little faster. Yeah, it wasn't too bad. I was aiming for 40 inches on the vertical and 4.35 or faster was my 40 goal. You know, I always try to get a little bit faster when I hit the minimum of my goal (laughs). It could have been better.

But I was definitely happy with the numbers. The training I did with my team at Excel, we're very happy with how things turned out. I always strive to be the best. So I definitely wanted to do a little bit more, but I’m extremely proud of how everything turned out. And then with the on-field work as well, I got a chance to showcase every single route. I feel like I did well on those as well. So I was extremely happy about how the combine process went.

JM: It was an excellent showcase for you. It’s that time of month on the NFL calendar. Do you have any upcoming visits? Have you been hopping on Zoom meetings?

Zachariah Branch: I've had over 20 Zoom meetings since the NFL Combine. It's been pretty hectic so far. It's a blessing though. It's always been a dream of mine to be in these shoes and now I'm here.

I’m trying to take advantage of every opportunity when I get a chance to talk to these coaches and let them know about my football IQ as well. They see what I can do on film, but there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes when we're trying to prepare for a certain situation.

I’m letting them know I can articulate the playbook and explain the concepts when it comes down to it.

I have visits coming up with the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders.

I had a workout with the Dallas Cowboys. I met with the Falcons after pro day. The New Orleans Saints came up here as well. The New York Giants and Houston Texans were here. The Los Angeles Rams came up here to meet me in person. Like five or six teams came up to Georgia to meet with me in person. So that was pretty cool. Everything's been pretty busy. But, you know, it's always good to be busy, especially during this process, no doubt.

JM: There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. You’ve essentially met with all 32 teams. This has been outstanding. We’ve appreciated your time. In closing, what kind of impact is Zachariah Branch going to make at the next level?

Zachariah Branch: I can make an immediate impact. That's my goal, to be able to make an impact as a wide receiver and on special teams if they need me to. I want to be involved in every aspect.

I want to impact the locker room as well. That’s something that's important to me, bringing that leadership aspect once I earn the respect of everybody through my actions. I’d love to step into the vocal role and encourage my teammates.

We're ultimately trying to get to the Super Bowl, win as a team and cherish those moments together. There’s going to be tough times. I just remind people that we can always fight through adversity.

It'll pay off in the long run. It's about making sacrifices for the team. I can bring leadership to the room, and then I think my film speaks for itself. I'm definitely going to be dynamic and explosive. That’s definitely something I'm excited to do, but I want to be a leader on the team as well.