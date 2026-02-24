2026 NFL Draft LB Rankings: Big Board, Tiers & Predictions
Nine linebackers were named to our top 100 initial prospect rankings, including four in the opening 32. The 2026 NFL Draft features an incredibly impressive class of off-ball linebackers, one of the best we’ve seen in years. Teams in the market for new quarterbacks of the defense will identify talent.
After ranking tight ends, offensive lineman, running backs, quarterbacks, and wide receivers, we've also scouted and assessed the top 10 off-ball linebackers available in the 2026 NFL Draft. From downhill thumpers to athletes in space, this class boasts a versatile bunch. The following prospects particularly caught our eye.
2026 NFL Draft: Top 10 Linebackers
1. Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State
Arvell Reese's NFL team will decide whether he plays off-ball linebacker or makes the transition to full-time pass rusher. The NFL Combine should provide more information. He's included here because it's very possible that he remains at linebacker. Reese is incredibly physical and explosive with shocking play strength when meeting offensive lineman head-on. He'll make an instant impact.
2. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Reese's running mate Sonny Styles is an elite linebacker prospect in his own right. Styles is athletic with a high football IQ and physical mindset, as he's consistently decisive when attacking downhill on tape. The Buckeyes standout makes light work of blockers at the point of attack. Expect him to test incredibly well at the NFL Combine.
3. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen diagnoses the action as good as any linebacker in this class. The Barnesville native is extremely instinctual in the run game, often being the first defender to meet the ball carrier. Allen possesses the lateral agility required to successfully navigate clutter around the line of scrimmage.
4. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
Jake Golday gives us Carson Schwesinger vibes. A former pass rusher at Central Arkansas, he made an incredible transition to playing linebacker at Cincinnati. Golday showcased real development in his second year at a new position in 2025, registering a career-high 104 tackles. Athleticism and speed are evident.
5. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
Anthony Hill Jr. is a work in progress from a technical skill set perspective, but the physical and athletic traits are there. Hill possesses terrific size and length to thrive at the position, and he's instinctual when defending the run. He defends the field with sideline to sideline speed.
6. Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
Josiah Trotter is the throwback linebacker in this class. He possesses legitimate two-down value as a violent thumper between the tackles. Trotter probably isn't a three-down linebacker at the next level due to inconsistent ability in coverage, but he'll carve out an early-down role for himself.
7. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
Jacob Rodriguez overcame a season-ending Week 1 injury in 2023 to develop into a significant contributor in 2024-25. In his final two seasons at Texas Tech, Rodriguez compiled 255 tackles, 10 forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups, six sacks, and four interceptions. He's a stat-sheet stuffer who’s always making plays on the ball.
8. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
Kyle Louis was among the most impressive defenders at this year's Senior Bowl. Just like he displayed at Pittsburgh, Louis covered every blade of grass through sideline to sideline speed. Some NFL teams may disqualify him due to his 220-pound frame, but he possesses explosive potential with the right defensive coordinator.
9. Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon
Bryce Boettcher is an elite two-sport athlete. A college baseball superstar at Oregon, he was selected by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft. Football is Boettcher's true passion, however. He's an instinctual and intelligent linebacker who is physical at the point of attack.
10. Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State
Coaches rave about Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott. After producing an 111-tackle season at New Mexico in 2023, Elliott concluded his college football career with a 98-tackle season for the Sun Devils in 2025. Closing speed and blitzing ability was evident through a career-high seven sacks.