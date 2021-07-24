NFL Draft Profile: Aaron Hansford, Linebacker, Texas A&M Aggies

#33

Pos: LB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 240

DOB: 2/23/98

Eligible: 2022

Washington D.C.

Saint John's College High School

Aaron Hansford

Texas A&M Aggies

Pros:

Ezring: Athletic linebacker prospects have been attributed more value as NFL offenses evolve. Aaron Hansford has the frame and athletic profile to be a difference-maker in the league. The former wide receiver is a clean mover with loose hips to transition in coverage. He also boasts impressive short-area quickness and long speed, affording him range at the second level while simultaneously allowing him to navigate the box. Moreover, Hansford is a problem as an untouched pass rusher and overpowers blocking running backs. In zone coverage, the Texas A&M product complements his traits with flashes of spatial awareness and a solid feel for depth. In man, Hansford is athletic enough to cover running backs and tight ends. He uses physicality at or near the line of scrimmage to stay in phase. Against the run, the breakout star’s movement skills allow him to mirror ball carriers in the box and space. He exhibits passable hand usage to disengage from offensive linemen and has the strength to anchor through contact. Additionally, the Washington, D.C. native can evade blockers with quickness. The Aggies’ standout typically plays with sound gap integrity to fill rushing lanes. As a tackler, Hansford takes reasonable angles to the ball carrier before exploding into contact with stopping power. Still new to the position, Hansford will likely continue to improve with more experience.

Cons:

Ezring: Despite a strong season, the 2020 breakout star’s game is plagued by inexperience. The Aggies’ standout’s inability to diagnose plays is immediately apparent on film. He bites on play fakes far too often and is regularly out of position. As a pass rusher, Hansford’s high pad level and late hands allow linemen to latch on and control him. In zone coverage, he is typically slow to process and react. What’s more, Hansford struggles to simultaneously feel out routes and read the quarterback. Likewise, the talented linebacker is often manipulated by the passer and is not yet capable of understanding route combinations. Hansford’s spatial awareness is also a work in progress; the former wide receiver even leaves his zone at times. In man coverage, the Washington, D.C. product takes false steps, locks his eyes on the quarterback and is often extremely late to flip his hips. Against the run, Hansford often finds himself out of position after reading the mesh point incorrectly or pressing the line prematurely. Further, the athletic defender lacks the power to work through offensive linemen and enters full-man engagement too willingly. Moreover, he tends to remove himself from the play by shedding or evading blocks without considering angles. Hansford can also play too eagerly and abandon his gap. Finally, Hansford’s two season-ending injuries during his career with the Aggies are concerning.

Summary:

Ezring: An athletic linebacker prospect, Aaron Hansford boasts desirable traits and a promising base in run defense; however, he is not yet NFL ready in almost any phase of the game and is older than the average prospect. His movement skills and tackling should make him a special teams option while he develops into an all-around linebacker. Hansford seems to boast a rosterable floor early in his career; if he progresses, he can be an above-average starter in the league.

Background:

Born on February 23rd, 1998 in Washington, D.C., Aaron Hansford was a standout athlete at St. John’s College High School. The stellar football player participated in the 2015 Under Armour All-American game as a linebacker. That same year, he was named 2015 First Team All-USA Today D.C. Hansford also ran track in high school and was a member of St. John’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The athletic recruit posted impressive testing numbers as a high school senior. He ran the forty-yard dash in 4.51 seconds, performed the short shuttle in 4.33 seconds and had a vertical jump of just over 32 inches. In recognition of his strong career and athletic profile, 247Sports Composite Rankings listed Hansford as a four-star recruit. The same outlet named him the 148th-overall player in his class, the 12th-best outside linebacker in his year and the 2nd-ranked recruit in Washington, D.C. Hansford has had a tumultuous career since arriving on Texas A&M’s campus. He played in two games of his true freshman season before suffering a season-ending injury and exercising a medical redshirt. The next year, he played in seven games as a wide receiver. The Washington D.C. native posted three catches for 39 yards; he also made four special teams tackles. Hansford missed the entire 2018 season with an injury. Before the 2019 season, the St. John’s product moved to linebacker from wide receiver. He played in all thirteen games of his redshirt junior season. He recorded 15 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and two passes defended. Hansford broke out in 2020 against the odds. He started nine games and posted 49 tackles (second-best on the team), seven tackles for loss, three sacks and one pass defended. The talented linebacker accepted an invitation to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl before deciding to return to Texas A&M for an additional season.

One-Liners

Ezring: An athletic linebacker prospect, Aaron Hansford boasts desirable traits and a promising base in run defense; however, he is not yet NFL ready in almost any phase of the game, has an injury history and is older than the average prospect.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 6.8 / 8.5