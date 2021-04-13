Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Aaron Robinson - Inside Cornerback UCF Knights Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Aaron Robinson
Author:
Publish date:

AARON ROBINSON | UCF | DC | #31 | rSr | 5114 | 190 | Deerfield Beach, FL | Deerfield HS

Overview: 

The speedy Robinson posted some respectable numbers in his first season of consistent playing time for the UCF Knights in 2019. Robinson took his game to an even higher level in 2020, showing why the talented Robinson had once ended up at the University of Alabama. He has experience playing every cornerback position on the field, but he was used the most in nickel situations and is most effective when in the slot. Blessed with natural speed, Robinson has no issues staying attached to wide receivers. Even when he gets caught out of position, his speed will bail him out of these situations. Robinson has great ball skills as his ability to locate and play the ball is exactly what is wanted from a slot corner. While Robinson thrives in man coverage, he struggles at times in zone as his instincts are not up to par and he seems a bit tentative at times. He needs to improve his tackling as far too many times he is lunging at a ball-carrier and flat out missing open-field tackles, which allows screen passes to go for long gains. Many teams will toy with moving Robinson outside on the next level with his combination of size and athleticism, but it remains to be seen how he would hold up. Robinson is a fringe Day 2 prospect, but his intriguing upside and speed will undoubtedly earn him a good hard look at the next level.

Background: 

Raised in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Interdisciplinary Studies major. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Transferred from Alabama to Central Florida and redshirted. Played in seven games as a sophomore. Played in 12 games as a junior. Played in nine games as a senior. Was a 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant.

