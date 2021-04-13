Aaron Robinson - Inside Cornerback UCF Knights Scouting Report

AARON ROBINSON | UCF | DC | #31 | rSr | 5114 | 190 | Deerfield Beach, FL | Deerfield HS

Overview:

The speedy Robinson posted some respectable numbers in his first season of consistent playing time for the UCF Knights in 2019. Robinson took his game to an even higher level in 2020, showing why the talented Robinson had once ended up at the University of Alabama. He has experience playing every cornerback position on the field, but he was used the most in nickel situations and is most effective when in the slot. Blessed with natural speed, Robinson has no issues staying attached to wide receivers. Even when he gets caught out of position, his speed will bail him out of these situations. Robinson has great ball skills as his ability to locate and play the ball is exactly what is wanted from a slot corner. While Robinson thrives in man coverage, he struggles at times in zone as his instincts are not up to par and he seems a bit tentative at times. He needs to improve his tackling as far too many times he is lunging at a ball-carrier and flat out missing open-field tackles, which allows screen passes to go for long gains. Many teams will toy with moving Robinson outside on the next level with his combination of size and athleticism, but it remains to be seen how he would hold up. Robinson is a fringe Day 2 prospect, but his intriguing upside and speed will undoubtedly earn him a good hard look at the next level.

Background:

Raised in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Interdisciplinary Studies major. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Transferred from Alabama to Central Florida and redshirted. Played in seven games as a sophomore. Played in 12 games as a junior. Played in nine games as a senior. Was a 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.