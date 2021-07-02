Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search
Randy Mueller inside the GM Room and making team cuts

Randy Mueller inside the GM Room and making team cuts

NFL Draft Profile: Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive Line, Michigan Wolverines

NFL draft profile scouting report for Michigan defensive lineman, Aidan Hutchinson
Author:
Publish date:
Aidan Hutchinson
michigan wolverines

#97
Pos: DL
Ht: 6045
Wt: 269
DOB: 8/9/00
Eligible: 2022
Plymouth, MI
Divine Child

Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan Wolverines

Summary

Calderone: The Michigan native has enjoyed success with the Wolverines. After seeing a rotational role for his first two seasons in Ann Arbor, Hutchinson stormed onto the scene as a starter in 2019 and 2020 and hasn’t looked back since. He’s explosive out of his stance and has a powerful strike with emphasis on his hands. Hutchinson has no noticeable athletic incapabilities in his game. He’s patient in letting the play develop so he rarely overpursues in the backfield. Discipline is certainly a strong area of his game. Hutchinson is a fiery competitor that NFL teams will love to have in their defensive line room. His stack and shed ability combined with his play recognition skills are up there with some of college football’s best defensive ends. He can be overly reliant on his strength at times leading to him getting swallowed up by bigger tackles. He could put on weight, as he’s just under 270 pounds. Hutchinson has all the traits to one day develop into a starting role in the National Football League. 

Background

Attended Divine Child High School (2018) coached by John Filiatraut. Helped his team win back-to-back Catholic League titles (2016-17) and get to the Division 3 Michigan state semi-finals. USA Today selected him as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Michigan coming out of high school. Invited and participated in the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Game where he registered four tackles, 2.5 TFLs and two sacks. Hutchinson was born on August 9, 2000. Son of former Michigan captain and defensive tackle/outside linebacker Chris Hutchinson (1989-92), who won team MVP in the final season and was coached by Greg Mattison in his final season; Chris ranks 14th on the Michigan career tackles for loss list. Mother, Melissa, went to Michigan, and sisters, Mia and Aria, are currently enrolled at U-M. Enrolled in the School of Kinesiology studying applied exercise science

One-Liners

Calderone: Hutchinson is a well-rounded defensive end who can defend the run and get after the quarterback using his strength and athleticism.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Calderone: 8.2/8.6

#97
Pos: DL
Ht: 6045
Wt: 269
DOB: 8/9/00
Eligible: 2022
Plymouth, MI
Divine Child

Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan Wolverines

Summary

Calderone: The Michigan native has enjoyed success with the Wolverines. After seeing a rotational role for his first two seasons in Ann Arbor, Hutchinson stormed onto the scene as a starter in 2019 and 2020 and hasn’t looked back since. He’s explosive out of his stance and has a powerful strike with emphasis on his hands. Hutchinson has no noticeable athletic incapabilities in his game. He’s patient in letting the play develop so he rarely overpursues in the backfield. Discipline is certainly a strong area of his game. Hutchinson is a fiery competitor that NFL teams will love to have in their defensive line room. His stack and shed ability combined with his play recognition skills are up there with some of college football’s best defensive ends. He can be overly reliant on his strength at times leading to him getting swallowed up by bigger tackles. He could put on weight, as he’s just under 270 pounds. Hutchinson has all the traits to one day develop into a starting role in the National Football League. 

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

Aidan Hutchinson
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive Line, Michigan Wolverines

Zion Tupuola-Fetui 2
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Defensive End, Washington Huskies

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXXXIX

Chris Olave (2)
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State Buckeyes

USATSI_15246321
NFL Draft

The State of Football's Top 2022 Tight End Prospects

Ezekiel Elliott
Fantasy Football

NFL Team Dynasty Fantasy Football Profile: Dallas Cowboys

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXXXVIII

USATSI_15017344
NFL Draft

The State of Football's Top 2022 Wide Receiver Prospects

chris olave
NFL Draft

Top Prospects to Know on Phil Steele’s Preseason All-American List