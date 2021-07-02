NFL Draft Profile: Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive Line, Michigan Wolverines

#97

Pos: DL

Ht: 6045

Wt: 269

DOB: 8/9/00

Eligible: 2022

Plymouth, MI

Divine Child

Aidan Hutchinson

Michigan Wolverines

Summary

Calderone: The Michigan native has enjoyed success with the Wolverines. After seeing a rotational role for his first two seasons in Ann Arbor, Hutchinson stormed onto the scene as a starter in 2019 and 2020 and hasn’t looked back since. He’s explosive out of his stance and has a powerful strike with emphasis on his hands. Hutchinson has no noticeable athletic incapabilities in his game. He’s patient in letting the play develop so he rarely overpursues in the backfield. Discipline is certainly a strong area of his game. Hutchinson is a fiery competitor that NFL teams will love to have in their defensive line room. His stack and shed ability combined with his play recognition skills are up there with some of college football’s best defensive ends. He can be overly reliant on his strength at times leading to him getting swallowed up by bigger tackles. He could put on weight, as he’s just under 270 pounds. Hutchinson has all the traits to one day develop into a starting role in the National Football League.

Background

Attended Divine Child High School (2018) coached by John Filiatraut. Helped his team win back-to-back Catholic League titles (2016-17) and get to the Division 3 Michigan state semi-finals. USA Today selected him as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Michigan coming out of high school. Invited and participated in the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Game where he registered four tackles, 2.5 TFLs and two sacks. Hutchinson was born on August 9, 2000. Son of former Michigan captain and defensive tackle/outside linebacker Chris Hutchinson (1989-92), who won team MVP in the final season and was coached by Greg Mattison in his final season; Chris ranks 14th on the Michigan career tackles for loss list. Mother, Melissa, went to Michigan, and sisters, Mia and Aria, are currently enrolled at U-M. Enrolled in the School of Kinesiology studying applied exercise science

One-Liners

Calderone: Hutchinson is a well-rounded defensive end who can defend the run and get after the quarterback using his strength and athleticism.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Calderone: 8.2/8.6