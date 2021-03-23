ALIJAH VERA-TUCKER - Offensive Guard USC Trojans 2021 Draft Scouting Report

ALIJAH VERA-TUCKER | USC | OG | #75 | rJr | 6032 | 310 | 5.17e | Oakland, CA | Bishop O’Dowd

Overview:

A part of what is quietly a fantastic interior offensive line group for the 2021 draft, “AVT” presents an all-around physical profile that could provide him a role as a starter early in his career. He’s a well-proportioned interior player who hits all the necessary size thresholds wanted from the position. Vera-Tucker is a smooth operator for a man his size, profiling perfectly to a zone blocking scheme that values the ability to move the line of scrimmage laterally. AVT is such a smooth athlete that he even operated at left tackle in 2020 for the Trojans and played very well. Well enough that some teams may toy with the idea of keeping him outside. He is able to attack shoulders well, establishing leverage early in reps. Originally recruited as an offensive tackle, his background in pass sets can be seen, remaining balanced and patient. Despite the natural gifts, Vera-Tucker leaves you wanting more. He’s not aggressive enough, appearing a little passive working past first contact and to the second level. It’s all there for Vera-Tucker to become a starting caliber player relatively early in his career. If he is able to develop a mean streak, his combination of size and athleticism should be valued somewhere on Day 2 of the 2021 draft.

Background:

Appearing in 31 total games for the Trojans over his career, Vera-Tucker started 19 games for the team at left guard and left tackle. Decided to opt out of the 2020 season in order to prepare for the draft, but chose to opt back in once the PAC-12 season was set to kick off. Played at Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland, California. Chose USC over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal and Colorado, among others.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.