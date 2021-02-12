2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Offensive Guard

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | iDT | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Below is our offensive guards rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

The Class of 2021 is stacked with some highly touted prospects, ready to step in and contribute immediately. Inside NFL war rooms, teams are trying to figure out where Northwestern offensive lineman fits best. For us here at NFL Draft Bible, we believe his best position in the pros will be on the interior at guard due to his slightly shorter arm length and height compared to the top tackles.

Other players who could expect to hear their name called inside the top 100 overall include Trey Smith (Tennessee), Alijah Vera-Tucker (USC), Wyatt Davis (Ohio State), Jackson Carman (Clemson) and David Moore (Grambling). One of the largest players in this year’s draft is Deonte Brown of Alabama who tipped the scales at 364 pounds during Senior Bowl weigh-ins.

CPV = Current Player Value

PPV = Potential Player Value

10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT

9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO

8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER

8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER

7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP

7.3-7.0 = BACKUP

6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER

6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL

5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD

5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL

4.9-0.0 = REJECT

