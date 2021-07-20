NFL Draft Profile: Alontae Taylor, Cornerback, Tennessee Volunteers

#2

Pos: CB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 192

DOB: 12/3/98

Eligible: 2022

Manchester, TN

Coffee County Central High School

Alontae Taylor

Tennessee Volunteers

Pros:

Leinweber: Long outside cornerback who has experience in zone, off man and press coverage. Taylor plays with excellent competitive toughness in coverage and run support. In press, he is physical, landing his hands to disrupt and redirect opponents. When he has inside leverage, Taylor uses the sideline, forcing receivers towards it. He runs the alley aggressively and can blow up blocking wide receivers. Hitting like a safety, he makes his presence felt on ball carriers. Excellent mental alertness is present as he trusts his eyes and triggers quickly. Taylor is confident to stay square from off, allowing him to break on passes. He can flip his hips and plays with his knees bent consistently. Changing directions well thanks to good lower body flexion, he is able to recover quickly. Taylor possesses very good speed to carry wideouts vertically. At the catchpoint, he gets his head around and uses his excellent length to make plays on the ball from behind. He baits quarterbacks in underneath zones.

Cons:

Leinweber: Feisty nature gets the better of him at times where he gets grabby. When matched up with slower receivers, Taylor is susceptible to looking back for the ball too early in man coverage. Being out of control after turning around prevents him from getting interceptions at the catchpoint. Occasional false steps in off and press will be exploited by better athletes. Coming in high can cause him to miss tackles.

Summary

Leinweber: Wiry cornerback with excellent length, competitive toughness and mental alertness. Taylor can play in press, off man and zone. He is confident and physical with lower body flexion and long speed to cover. His run defense stands out. That aggressiveness can cause him to get grabby as his inexperience at the position shows. Taylor projects as an early starter in a press man scheme, although he could be a fit in any defense. He can be a very good starter if he can play under control consistently in coverage.

Background:

Raised in Winchester, Tennessee, moved to Manchester, Tennessee in fourth grade. Born on December 3, 1998. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Full name is Alontae Devaun Taylor. Has two sisters. Names his late grandmother as his biggest motivator. Dreams of visiting Africa. Roommate is safety Trevon Flowers. Grew up playing baseball and football, focussing solely on football after his freshman season in high school. Was a dynamic quarterback at Coffee County High School, totalling 8,225 yards of total offense and 75 touchdowns. Enrolled early and began his career at wide receiver. Started eight games as a true freshman. Played in eight games despite battling a nagging hamstring injury in 2020. Was selected to the SEC Football Leadership Council in 2020 by his peers. Communications studies major. Academic standout. Did not transfer like many of his peers, citing his passion for the Tennessee programm.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Wiry cornerback with excellent length, competitive toughness and mental alertness. Taylor projects as an early starter and could turn into a very good one if he can play under control consistently in coverage.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.9 / 8.9