NFL Draft Profile: Austin Stogner, Tight End, Oklahoma Sooners

#18

Pos: TE

Ht: 6060

Wt: 262

DOB: 1/12/00

Eligible: 2022

Plano, TX

Prestonwood Christian High School

Austin Stogner

Oklahoma Sooners

Pros:

Lamattina: Stogner has a big body and good build to transition well as a tight end. Has the versatility to play on the inside and outside of the offense. He shows flashes of being an elite blocker with solid technique squaring his body to the defender and driving his hands into his chest. He is not fazed whatsoever when he is tasked with blocking defensive ends, an extremely valuable trait. Has a solid first couple steps out of his release to get going into his route. Made some tough catches withstaining contact in the process. Uses arms well to initiate and break away from contact within his routes.

Cons:

Lamattina: Very raw athlete that hasn’t quite been unlocked in his route running ability. A lot of development to do in general as a receiver which will come with time. Isn’t the fastest guy which will limit his ceiling as a receiving threat. Made a couple inexcusable drops in important stages of the game. Lets the ball come into his chest sometimes, instead of attacking the ball in the air. Will have to work on the firmness and consistency of his hands.

Summary:

Lamattina: Only starting four games so far in his career, Austin Stogner is still a raw prospect at his current standing. Because of this, his floor and ceiling have a wide range because there is still so much to develop in his game and especially as a receiver. He will offer immediate value as a traditional, in-line tight end because of his elite blocking ability.

Background:

Raised in Plano, Texas. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. 3rd ranked tight end in the nation. Selected to the All-American Bowl. Major is marketing. Missed the final two regular season games with a knee injury which led to a staph infection that required surgery.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Austin Stogner is a very raw prospect overall with only four games under his belt as a starter. He has shown elite traits as a blocker, but is very raw as a receiving threat. His current value and potential value has a wide range because there is a lot of development still to do.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.2 / 8.5