NFL Draft Profile: Austin Williams, Wide Receiver, Mississippi State Bulldogs

#85

Pos: WR

Ht: 6030

Wt: 200

DOB: 8/17/98

Eligible: 2022

Ocean Springs, MS

Ocean Springs High School

Austin Williams

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Latest News:

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch: After two seasons as a part-time offensive contributor, Austin Williams exploded in 2020 under new head coach Mike Leach’s tutelage, starting nine games and quadrupling his reception total from the preceding year. In this Mississippi State system, the redshirt senior Williams typically aligns in the Slot while playing a hybrid WR/TE position that takes advantage of his 6-3, 200-pound frame and his willingness to do the dirty work as a blocker. In the passing game, the Ocean Springs, Mississippi native provides reliable hands, has a knack for finding the open spots in zone, and threatens defenses vertically with his size. (08/21/21)