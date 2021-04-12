Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Benjamin St-Juste - Cornerback Minnesota Golden Gophers Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Benjamin St-Juste
BENJAMIN ST-JUSTE | Minnesota | CB | #25 | rJr | 6033 | 200 | Montreal | Cegep du Vieux Montréal | 09.08.97

Graduated from the University of Michigan in 2.5 years with three years of eligibility remaining, St-Juste transferred to Minnesota where the big-bodied cornerback finally tapped into his potential. St-Juste is the rare big cornerback with the fluidity of a sub-6-foot corner. Plays with impeccable tempo to match receivers, shuts down quick throws with incredible click and close abilities. Excellent short-area quickness accompanied with beautiful hip fluidity allows him to consistently contest throws from off coverage. Composed in press coverage, displaying patience with his feet to mirror receivers so he can then use his excellent length to stab and reroute. No interceptions in his career, has no tape of him high pointing the football to create takeaways. Long speed is a question as he struggles to stay on top of faster receivers who are able to give him one move to get a step on him. St-Juste is a late bloomer who possesses the size, agility, and toughness in run support to be an early Day 2 selection.

Transferred to Minnesota in the summer of 2019 after graduating from Michigan. Played his freshman year for the Wolverines before redshirting during the 2018 season. Attended Cegep du Vieux Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports. Played in 18 games for the Golden Gophers, recording 59 total tackles and 13 pass breakups.

