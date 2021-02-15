2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Cornerbacks

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Below is our boundary cornerback rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

When splitting up our big board, we tried our best to classify cornerbacks into two categories; boundary (outside) and slot (inside). Some of the premier outside cornerbacks in the Class of 2021 include Patrick Surtain II (Alabama), Jaycee Horn (South Carolina) and Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech), all of whom possess great size/speed.

There are some other candidates who could sneak into the back end of round one, including Ifeatu Melifonwu (Syracuse), Eric Stokes (Georgia) and Bryan Mills (North Carolina Central). A few notable prospects who could rise up as we get closer to the draft are Benjamin St. Juste (Minnesota), Zach McPhearson (Texas Tech) and Isaiah Dunn (Oregon State).

Be sure to check back periodically for updated rankings throughout the pro day circuit and feel free to leave us a comment below.

CPV = Current Player Value

PPV = Potential Player Value

10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT

9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO

8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER

8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER

7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP

7.3-7.0 = BACKUP

6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER

6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL

5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD

5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL

4.9-0.0 = REJECT

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.